How would Mandela have handled the Brackenfell High School situation?
With the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) preparing to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday to confront allegations of racism at the school, Refilwe Moloto reflects what Nelson Mandela would have made of a still very racialised South Africa.
In his famous inaugural 'rainbow nation' speech in 1994, Madiba spoke of a South Africa "in which all South Africans, both black and white, will be able to walk tall, without any fear in their hearts... a rainbow nation at peace with itself and the world."
Speaking to the Nelson Mandela Foundation's Sello Hatang, Moloto asks where to from here?
Madiba said, you can't legislate reconciliation, but you can put systems in place to help deal with white supremacy, to deal with racism, to help deal with our fractured past...Sello Hatang, Chief executive - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Hatang says in looking for a way forward, it's important to return to where we have come from as a country:
These attitudes that we still have of people excluding others...Sello Hatang, Chief executive - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Once it's an exclusive party that leaves out other children, then there is something to be said about our fractured nation...Sello Hatang, Chief executive - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Tensions have flared between the EFF, parents at the school, and Brackenfell residents after learners, teachers, and parents attended a so-called 'whites-only' private matric ball at a local wine estate earlier this month.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Africa Melane on Wednesday the EFF promised to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday to 'finish what we started'.
The party's Melikhaya Xego said the purpose of their original visit had not been met early this month due to party members being attacked outside the school.
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
Table Mountain Cableway runs Black Friday deal on return tickets starting Monday
The Table Mountain Cableway has joined Black Friday mania and is offering a special promotion for local residents.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away
Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace.Read More
SABC board divided over retrenchments: "Section 189 process is not the solution"
Some SABC board members have broken ranks to publicly oppose retrenchments at the public broadcaster.Read More
MEC: Intimidation by EFF and others hindering - not helping - Brackenfell High
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has questioned the EFF's intentions after the party cancelled a scheduled meeting with her.Read More
[WATCH] Frenzied drivers pull over in peak traffic to loot a broken Coke truck
In the video, traffic comes to a stop as people jump from their cars – they were not pedestrians – to loot the broken-down truck.Read More
Covid-19 settlement leader: 'We will not stop until we get what is right for us'
Community leader Mzukisi Molosi speaks to Refilwe Moloto from their protest outside the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday.Read More
Brackenfell saga shows there are young South Africans who hold extreme views
News24 Editor Adriaan Basson says he is dismayed and concerned by the extreme views held by some young people in South Africa.Read More
NMB metro cops bust 1,500 partygoers and not a single mask in sight, Mkhize told
A presentation made to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed the extent of Covid-19 non-compliance at street parties and nightclubs in Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More
[VIDEO] Stun grenades fired as PAC members protest near Brackenfell school
Stun grenades were used as police dispersed a crowd of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) members outside Brackenfell High School on Wednesday.Read More
Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't listen to this nonsense'
Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected.Read More