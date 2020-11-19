How would Mandela have handled the Brackenfell High School situation?





With the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) preparing to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday to confront allegations of racism at the school, Refilwe Moloto reflects what Nelson Mandela would have made of a still very racialised South Africa.

In his famous inaugural 'rainbow nation' speech in 1994, Madiba spoke of a South Africa "in which all South Africans, both black and white, will be able to walk tall, without any fear in their hearts... a rainbow nation at peace with itself and the world."

Speaking to the Nelson Mandela Foundation's Sello Hatang, Moloto asks where to from here?

Madiba said, you can't legislate reconciliation, but you can put systems in place to help deal with white supremacy, to deal with racism, to help deal with our fractured past... Sello Hatang, Chief executive - Nelson Mandela Foundation

Hatang says in looking for a way forward, it's important to return to where we have come from as a country:

These attitudes that we still have of people excluding others... Sello Hatang, Chief executive - Nelson Mandela Foundation

Once it's an exclusive party that leaves out other children, then there is something to be said about our fractured nation... Sello Hatang, Chief executive - Nelson Mandela Foundation

Tensions have flared between the EFF, parents at the school, and Brackenfell residents after learners, teachers, and parents attended a so-called 'whites-only' private matric ball at a local wine estate earlier this month.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Africa Melane on Wednesday the EFF promised to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday to 'finish what we started'.

The party's Melikhaya Xego said the purpose of their original visit had not been met early this month due to party members being attacked outside the school.

Listen to the full conversation below: