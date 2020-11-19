What happens now? - Zuma walks out of Zondo Comission
It's not yet clear what consequences will befall former president Jacob Zuma as a result of his leaving the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Thursday.
Zuma left the commission without the permission of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who earlier had dismissed the former president's application for his recusal from the inquiry.
I imagine this is in protest at the decision by Deputy Chief Justice Zondo to not recuse himself from chairing the commission as he had requested.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN
IMPORTANT: Fmr Pres Zuma and his lawyers cannot excuse themselves unilaterally from the #ZondoCommission.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) November 19, 2020
If they leave without getting permission from DCJ Zondo’, they run the risk of being charged with contempt - a criminal offense.
The subpoena against Zuma stands
In his ruling on the matter, Zondo said that there were no grounds to support Zuma's claims that the two men were friends.
"In light of the fact that the applicant does not dispute most of the facts set out in paragraph 7 of my statement, I'm of the opinion that of the undisputed facts, there was not the kind of relationship between myself and the applicant such as would disqualify me from chairing this commission nor is it a proper ground for me to recuse myself."
Zuma's argument was that he and Zondo shared a personal relationship...Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN
Zuma also argued that Zondo had already decided that the former president was guilty.
Based on that he does not see how the chairperson will carry out these proceedings fairly and independently and without bias.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN
Meanwhile, in addition to an application for a judicial review, Zuma's lawyers say he will lodge a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission over Zondo's handling of the application to have him recused as chairperson of inquiry.
Casac's Lawsoon Naidoo says that was unexpected:
That came as a bit of a surprise...Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
He says it will be interesting to see how the Deputy Cheif Justice handle's Zuma's walk-out:
Remember he was there on the compulsion of a summons...Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
He [Zondo] could see a warrant for the arrest of the former president on the basis he defied a lawfully issued summons.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Listen to the full conversation below:
