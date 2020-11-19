What happens now? - Zuma walks out of Zondo Comission





It's not yet clear what consequences will befall former president Jacob Zuma as a result of his leaving the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Thursday.

Zuma left the commission without the permission of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who earlier had dismissed the former president's application for his recusal from the inquiry.

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

IMPORTANT: Fmr Pres Zuma and his lawyers cannot excuse themselves unilaterally from the #ZondoCommission.

If they leave without getting permission from DCJ Zondo’, they run the risk of being charged with contempt - a criminal offense.

The subpoena against Zuma stands — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) November 19, 2020

In his ruling on the matter, Zondo said that there were no grounds to support Zuma's claims that the two men were friends.

"In light of the fact that the applicant does not dispute most of the facts set out in paragraph 7 of my statement, I'm of the opinion that of the undisputed facts, there was not the kind of relationship between myself and the applicant such as would disqualify me from chairing this commission nor is it a proper ground for me to recuse myself."

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

Zuma also argued that Zondo had already decided that the former president was guilty.

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

Meanwhile, in addition to an application for a judicial review, Zuma's lawyers say he will lodge a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission over Zondo's handling of the application to have him recused as chairperson of inquiry.

Casac's Lawsoon Naidoo says that was unexpected:

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

He says it will be interesting to see how the Deputy Cheif Justice handle's Zuma's walk-out:

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

He [Zondo] could see a warrant for the arrest of the former president on the basis he defied a lawfully issued summons. Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

