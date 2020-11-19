Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

What happens now? - Zuma walks out of Zondo Comission

19 November 2020 2:15 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Judge Raymond Zondo

The walkout followed DCJ Zondo dismissing Jacob Zuma's application for his recusal from the state capture inquiry.

It's not yet clear what consequences will befall former president Jacob Zuma as a result of his leaving the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Thursday.

Zuma left the commission without the permission of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who earlier had dismissed the former president's application for his recusal from the inquiry.

I imagine this is in protest at the decision by Deputy Chief Justice Zondo to not recuse himself from chairing the commission as he had requested.

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

In his ruling on the matter, Zondo said that there were no grounds to support Zuma's claims that the two men were friends.

"In light of the fact that the applicant does not dispute most of the facts set out in paragraph 7 of my statement, I'm of the opinion that of the undisputed facts, there was not the kind of relationship between myself and the applicant such as would disqualify me from chairing this commission nor is it a proper ground for me to recuse myself."

Zuma's argument was that he and Zondo shared a personal relationship...

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

Zuma also argued that Zondo had already decided that the former president was guilty.

Based on that he does not see how the chairperson will carry out these proceedings fairly and independently and without bias.

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

Meanwhile, in addition to an application for a judicial review, Zuma's lawyers say he will lodge a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission over Zondo's handling of the application to have him recused as chairperson of inquiry.

Casac's Lawsoon Naidoo says that was unexpected:

That came as a bit of a surprise...

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

He says it will be interesting to see how the Deputy Cheif Justice handle's Zuma's walk-out:

Remember he was there on the compulsion of a summons...

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

He [Zondo] could see a warrant for the arrest of the former president on the basis he defied a lawfully issued summons.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Listen to the full conversation below:


19 November 2020 2:15 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Judge Raymond Zondo

