Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt





Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has urged retailers and other businesses to be especially careful during this year's Black Friday sales period.

We are calling on all businesses and shoppers to adhere to strict Covid-19 safety protocols during the “Black Friday” sales that peak on the 27 November 2020 so that we avoid creating any super-spreader events during this time in the Western Cape. David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens on the last Friday of November.

This year it falls on Friday 27 November, however, some retailers have been running promotional deals since the start of the month.

MEC Maynier says businesses need to implement risk management strategies in order to avoid Covid-19 compliance during this busy shopping period.

The strategies should include ways of reducing congestion at shops and malls, managing store entry points, managing congestion at pay points, and curbing infection among staff.

While Black Friday is an opportunity for businesses to recover revenue lost during the Covid-19 restrictions, he's cautioned that there are consequences for non-compliance with the Covid-19 safety measures.