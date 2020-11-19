Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Zondo dismisses Zuma's application for his recusal from the state capture inquiry.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Uber drivers continue to struggle getting permits and impounded
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa elated as SA Investment Conference nets billions in commitments
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Santam Loses COVID-19 Business Interruption Test Case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Alberts - RASA
Today at 16:55
Airlink giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde's weekly digicon - where are we now?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Brackenfell High violence against EFF was ugly, immature and self-defeating
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Storey - Pastor at The Calvary Church
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Is Netflix sensation Queen's Gambit leading to more chess players?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clyde Wolpe - Director at Goforchess
Today at 18:12
SARB's Monetary Policy Committee keep repo rate flat
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ettiene Le Roux - Chief Economist at RMB
Today at 18:16
Investec results post separation from Ninety One Asset Management
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Life Healthcare Group Financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 19:08
Business Mentorship
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Helene Itzkin - HOD at Ort Jet
Dave Wilson - CEO & Co-Founder of The National Mentorship Movement
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Business Mentorship
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - relaxation of exchange controls
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
Table Mountain Cableway runs Black Friday deal on return tickets starting Monday The Table Mountain Cableway has joined Black Friday mania and is offering a special promotion for local residents. 19 November 2020 1:19 PM
How would Mandela have handled the Brackenfell High School situation? The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Sello Hatang says in looking for a way forward it is important to remember where we come from. 19 November 2020 12:49 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
View all Local
What happens now? - Zuma walks out of Zondo Comission The walkout followed DCJ Zondo dismissing Jacob Zuma's application for his recusal from the state capture inquiry. 19 November 2020 2:15 PM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
Bushiris spent the night behind bars in Malawi Nation Online journalist Andrew Nyondo was at court yesterday and speaks to Refilwe Moloto from Malawi. 19 November 2020 8:55 AM
View all Politics
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
SABC board divided over retrenchments: "Section 189 process is not the solution" Some SABC board members have broken ranks to publicly oppose retrenchments at the public broadcaster. 19 November 2020 11:45 AM
View all Business
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson. 18 November 2020 12:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
View all Sport
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
View all Entertainment
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real' A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax. 19 November 2020 10:21 AM
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine. 18 November 2020 10:26 AM
View all World
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
View all Africa
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
View all Opinion
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt

19 November 2020 3:07 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Western Cape government
Black Friday
MEC David Maynier
Black Friday 2020
Covid-19 infection

The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 during Black Friday.

Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has urged retailers and other businesses to be especially careful during this year's Black Friday sales period.

We are calling on all businesses and shoppers to adhere to strict Covid-19 safety protocols during the “Black Friday” sales that peak on the 27 November 2020 so that we avoid creating any super-spreader events during this time in the Western Cape.

David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens on the last Friday of November.

This year it falls on Friday 27 November, however, some retailers have been running promotional deals since the start of the month.

MEC Maynier says businesses need to implement risk management strategies in order to avoid Covid-19 compliance during this busy shopping period.

The strategies should include ways of reducing congestion at shops and malls, managing store entry points, managing congestion at pay points, and curbing infection among staff.

While Black Friday is an opportunity for businesses to recover revenue lost during the Covid-19 restrictions, he's cautioned that there are consequences for non-compliance with the Covid-19 safety measures.

Supporting retail sales during this time is important to our economic recovery in the Western Cape, but both customers and businesses need to anticipate any potential Covid-19 health risks that may occur in order to ensure that we keep safe and move forward.

David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

More from Business

Amazon truck lorry 123rfbusiness 123rf

Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon

19 November 2020 1:54 PM

We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

34c29a45-61be-4f7a-8563-0fdb6331650c.jpg

SABC board divided over retrenchments: "Section 189 process is not the solution"

19 November 2020 11:45 AM

Some SABC board members have broken ranks to publicly oppose retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

heinekenjpg

Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues

18 November 2020 8:48 PM

We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180530-spar-truck-edjpg

Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results

18 November 2020 8:17 PM

The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'

18 November 2020 7:37 PM

Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201117 Zuma3

'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling

18 November 2020 6:39 PM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki Celerio 123rf

[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa

18 November 2020 3:12 PM

A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

insurance-medical-aid-forms-compensation-claim-business-indemnity-123rf

OUTsurance CEO: We paid Covid business interruption claims but cover has changed

18 November 2020 12:28 PM

OUTsurance paid Covid-19 business interruption claims from the start of the lockdown, but it's decided to change its cover for pandemic-related claims going forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blue Train wikimedia commons

Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper

18 November 2020 12:21 PM

Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dolly Parton wide 123rf

Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine

18 November 2020 10:26 AM

The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

dbn-tourism-article-thumbnailjpg

Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you...

19 November 2020 3:01 PM

Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab Vogue YouTube Channel Harry Styles

[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes

19 November 2020 10:39 AM

Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki Celerio 123rf

[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa

18 November 2020 3:12 PM

A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blue Train wikimedia commons

Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper

18 November 2020 12:21 PM

Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airlink-airline

'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region

17 November 2020 5:44 PM

Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

older-woman-ageing-menopause-under-eye-bags-wrinkles-eye-patches-skincare-123rf

Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause

17 November 2020 4:41 PM

A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pigeon statue shit pixabay

Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why

17 November 2020 1:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Parents urged to be alert to teen depression after suicide of two Gr. 11 pupils

16 November 2020 7:24 PM

A child behavioural therapist has encouraged parents to look out for signs of depression in their teens and keep an open dialogue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video Screengrab https://www.facebook.com/billy.cowley.96

[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title

16 November 2020 2:18 PM

Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Bayer nappy advert

[WATCH] The TV ad that had 5 women complaining about dad changing baby's nappy

16 November 2020 1:32 PM

The Advertising Regulatory Board decided to make a formal decision on it and did not rule against the Bayer advert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

