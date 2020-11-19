Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon





Takealot is utterly dominant, says the Competition Commission.

Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele likens Takealot to Amazon in the US and Alibaba in China.

Takealot – the largest online store in Africa – made R8.79 billion in revenue in 2019.

The eCommerce behemoth sells stock at below cost to kill off competition, claims one of its competitors.

Takealot may soon stand alone in South Africa, claims another.

Allegations that Takealot abuses its dominance is baseless, the company said.

It says it will cooperate fully with the Competition Commission, should the Commission wish to investigate.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.

Vermeulen feels comfortable with Takealot’s size but worries about Amazon coming in and wrecking it.

Amazon may one day pose an existential threat to Takealot, warns Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband.

Various stores have spoken to us… about Takealot’s dominance… Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

It’s not like Takealot strong-armed someone… it was billions of rands of investment and hard work. They’ve earned their success. Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

One store said… [the Competition Commission] could’ve stopped the Kalahari acquisition… Takealot bought them out… Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

Ecommerce is the future. If you only have one major contender… Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

Takealot didn’t do something untoward; they didn’t cheat… Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

The real issue that we might want to protect against in South Africa is Amazon coming in to decimate our eCommerce space, and costing us jobs… How are local bookstores going to compete [with Amazon]? … I don’t envy the Competition Commission… Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

