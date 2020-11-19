Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon
Takealot is utterly dominant, says the Competition Commission.
Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele likens Takealot to Amazon in the US and Alibaba in China.
Takealot – the largest online store in Africa – made R8.79 billion in revenue in 2019.
The eCommerce behemoth sells stock at below cost to kill off competition, claims one of its competitors.
Takealot may soon stand alone in South Africa, claims another.
Allegations that Takealot abuses its dominance is baseless, the company said.
It says it will cooperate fully with the Competition Commission, should the Commission wish to investigate.
For more detail, read “Takealot’s dominance in South Africa – Competitors speak out” (MyBroadband)
Kieno Kammies interviewed Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.
Vermeulen feels comfortable with Takealot’s size but worries about Amazon coming in and wrecking it.
Various stores have spoken to us… about Takealot’s dominance…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
It’s not like Takealot strong-armed someone… it was billions of rands of investment and hard work. They’ve earned their success.Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
One store said… [the Competition Commission] could’ve stopped the Kalahari acquisition… Takealot bought them out…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
Ecommerce is the future. If you only have one major contender…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
Takealot didn’t do something untoward; they didn’t cheat…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
The real issue that we might want to protect against in South Africa is Amazon coming in to decimate our eCommerce space, and costing us jobs… How are local bookstores going to compete [with Amazon]? … I don’t envy the Competition Commission…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 20:14].
