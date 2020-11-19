[BREAKING NEWS] Sarb leaves record low interest rates unchanged
South Africa’s repo rate remains unchanged at 3.5%, announced South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday.
Related articles:
-
Lesetja Kganyago – the world’s best central banker - opens up about his money
-
Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing - Lesetja Kganyago
The Sarb’s famously conservative Monetary Policy Committee has cut the repo rate by 275 basis points so far this year.
The Sarb targets an inflation rate of between 3% and 6%.
The country’s inflation rate in September (the latest available figure) was 3%.
More from Business
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt
The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 during Black Friday.Read More
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon
We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
SABC board divided over retrenchments: "Section 189 process is not the solution"
Some SABC board members have broken ranks to publicly oppose retrenchments at the public broadcaster.Read More
Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues
We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA.Read More
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results
The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor.Read More
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'
Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.Read More
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning.Read More
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa
A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.Read More
OUTsurance CEO: We paid Covid business interruption claims but cover has changed
OUTsurance paid Covid-19 business interruption claims from the start of the lockdown, but it's decided to change its cover for pandemic-related claims going forward.Read More
Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper
Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson.Read More