[BREAKING NEWS] Sarb leaves record low interest rates unchanged





South Africa’s repo rate remains unchanged at 3.5%, announced South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday.

SA Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

The Sarb’s famously conservative Monetary Policy Committee has cut the repo rate by 275 basis points so far this year.

The Sarb targets an inflation rate of between 3% and 6%.

The country’s inflation rate in September (the latest available figure) was 3%.