Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - relaxation of exchange controls
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 20:10
In Conversation with Dr Eve: Collective Trauma & Forgiveness
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman - Clinical Sexologist and Founder at DR EVE (the brand)
Today at 21:05
Crime Time feature: Inside the Belly of the Beast: The REAL Bosasa Story by Angelo Agrizzi
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Author and Publisher of Melinda Ferguson Books
James Brent-Styan - Investigative Journalist and Author of The Bosasa Billions
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Table Mountain Cableway runs Black Friday deal on return tickets starting Monday The Table Mountain Cableway has joined Black Friday mania and is offering a special promotion for local residents. 19 November 2020 1:19 PM
How would Mandela have handled the Brackenfell High School situation? The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Sello Hatang says in looking for a way forward it is important to remember where we come from. 19 November 2020 12:49 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
View all Local
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission' The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell. 19 November 2020 7:10 PM
What happens now? - Zuma walks out of Zondo Comission The walkout followed DCJ Zondo dismissing Jacob Zuma's application for his recusal from the state capture inquiry. 19 November 2020 2:15 PM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all Politics
[BREAKING NEWS] Sarb leaves record low interest rates unchanged SA’s repo rate remains unchanged at 3.5%, announced South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday. 19 November 2020 3:28 PM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
View all Business
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson. 18 November 2020 12:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
View all Sport
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons He's always on-air and sometimes on stage, but it's very seldom that we catch a glimpse of radio veteran John Maytham on our TV sc... 18 November 2020 11:02 AM
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol. 17 November 2020 11:07 AM
View all Entertainment
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real' A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax. 19 November 2020 10:21 AM
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine. 18 November 2020 10:26 AM
View all World
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission'

19 November 2020 7:10 PM
by Paula Luckoff
The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell.
Jacob Zuma leaves the Zondo Commission with his lawyer on 19 November 2020. Image: screengrab from SABC live feed

It is a pity that he has elected to leave without asking for permission.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

The chairperson of the state capture inquiry adjourned proceedings on Thursday after Jacob Zuma and his legal team left without asking to be excused at the tea break.

It's a serious matter. In terms of the commission's plans for this week... he was going to be asked to take the witness stand and be questioned about various matters we are investigating as a commission.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

The former president had made a brief appearance to hear the (delayed) ruling on his application for Zondo to recuse himself from the commission.

RELATED: 'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling

Zondo dismissed the recusal application, saying he was not friends with Zuma.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

They can't disappear like that. There are all sorts of rules that stop them from doing so.

Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

They're managing to break a whole lot of rules at once... Some of the rules create criminal offences.

Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

She points out that the commission has the status and powers of a court of law for the purpose of it gathering evidence.

Contempt of court is only one of the offences Zuma is now guilty of.

Powell outlines the immediate action Zondo could now take.

Just as he issued a summons in the first place, once he is requested to do so in a well-substantiated argument from the commission's lawyers, he could issue a warrant of arrest.

Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

That is just to get Jacob Zuma back to testify.

Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

As far as prosecuting the actual crime is concerned, that's going to have to be done by the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) because you have to establish in a criminal court that he's guilty of these offences.

Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

She says Zondo's powers include compelling Zuma to attend the inquiry and to testify, through imprisonment if necessary.

We're in a pretty desperate position if the Zondo Commission doesn't crack the whip now because this is unprecedented.

Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

It's a constitutional crisis that anybody, let alone a former president, can extend the middle finger to the entire commission, to a constitutional structure that has been confirmed by courts of law and came from a Chapter Nine institution.

Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

Listen to Powell's analysis below:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission'


