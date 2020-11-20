[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smit
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin-Janelle Dumalaon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janelle Dumalaon - Business Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
News 24 responds to Veary accusations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips- COVID Lessons in Leadership through the eyes of an HR Director
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Green School launches in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alba Brandt
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:38
Friday File: The Lollipop League
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brigette Barnett
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers. 20 November 2020 8:07 AM
'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming' Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments. 20 November 2020 7:32 AM
View all Local
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission' The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell. 19 November 2020 7:10 PM
What happens now? - Zuma walks out of Zondo Comission The walkout followed DCJ Zondo dismissing Jacob Zuma's application for his recusal from the state capture inquiry. 19 November 2020 2:15 PM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all Politics
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
Sarb leaves record low interest rates unchanged SA’s repo rate remains unchanged at 3.5%, announced South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday. 19 November 2020 3:28 PM
View all Business
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
View all Sport
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
View all Entertainment
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real' A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax. 19 November 2020 10:21 AM
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine. 18 November 2020 10:26 AM
View all World
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
View all Africa
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man

20 November 2020 8:07 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Metro Police
Cape Town Metro police
Cape Town police brutality
local
Wheelchair

City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers.

In a disturbing video clip, a disabled man is dumped out of his wheelchair and left on the ground by a City of Cape Town Metro Police officer.

The disabled man was part of a protest by the Intlungu yaseMatyotyombeni Movement who marched to the mayor's office to raise concerns about their living conditions and access to basic services.

The City’s Safety and Security executive director, Richard Bosman, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against two Metro officers who were filmed.

I can confirm that just after 2 pm yesterday, that those officers have been suspended with immediate effect, and that is based on the video clip that was presented to us.

Richard Bosman, Executive Director Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The wheelchair-bound man was part of a group protesting at the Cape Town Civic Centre earlier on Thursday.

Some were arrested, and information at my disposal is that the gentleman had gone to the police station to inquire what the situation was with the friends in the group. He had not been arrested or detained.

Richard Bosman, Executive Director Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The conduct of the officer was completely unacceptable to the City.

Richard Bosman, Executive Director Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has begun an internal investigation with a view to taking disciplinary action against the officers, says Bosman.

Bosman believes this behaviour is not the norm.

The overwhelming majority of our staff are excellent officers. They work hard, they work hard for the city, they put their lives on the line. This is just an unfortunate situation and it was important that we acted as swiftly as we did.

Richard Bosman, Executive Director Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Listen to the interview below:


20 November 2020 8:07 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Metro Police
Cape Town Metro police
Cape Town police brutality
local
Wheelchair

More from Local

Orange prison overalls 123rf

'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma'

20 November 2020 8:58 AM

"One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sabc-8jpg

'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming'

20 November 2020 7:32 AM

Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200319 Lesetja Kganyago

'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting'

19 November 2020 8:40 PM

Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lightbulb-ideajpg

Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?

19 November 2020 7:39 PM

'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191004-ct-cableway-edjpg

Table Mountain Cableway runs Black Friday deal on return tickets starting Monday

19 November 2020 1:19 PM

The Table Mountain Cableway has joined Black Friday mania and is offering a special promotion for local residents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

463px-nelson-mandela-1994jpg

How would Mandela have handled the Brackenfell High School situation?

19 November 2020 12:49 PM

The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Sello Hatang says in looking for a way forward it is important to remember where we come from.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

instajpg

[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away

19 November 2020 12:15 PM

Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

34c29a45-61be-4f7a-8563-0fdb6331650c.jpg

SABC board divided over retrenchments: "Section 189 process is not the solution"

19 November 2020 11:45 AM

Some SABC board members have broken ranks to publicly oppose retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF

MEC: Intimidation by EFF and others hindering - not helping - Brackenfell High

19 November 2020 10:47 AM

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has questioned the EFF's intentions after the party cancelled a scheduled meeting with her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

looted-coke-truckjpg

[WATCH] Frenzied drivers pull over in peak traffic to loot a broken Coke truck

19 November 2020 8:59 AM

In the video, traffic comes to a stop as people jump from their cars – they were not pedestrians – to loot the broken-down truck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Orange prison overalls 123rf

'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma'

20 November 2020 8:58 AM

"One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sabc-8jpg

'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming'

20 November 2020 7:32 AM

Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zuma-leaves-19-novpng

'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission'

19 November 2020 7:10 PM

The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma

What happens now? - Zuma walks out of Zondo Comission

19 November 2020 2:15 PM

The walkout followed DCJ Zondo dismissing Jacob Zuma's application for his recusal from the state capture inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab Vogue YouTube Channel Harry Styles

[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes

19 November 2020 10:39 AM

Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201104-bushiri-court-edjpg

Bushiris spent the night behind bars in Malawi

19 November 2020 8:55 AM

Nation Online journalist Andrew Nyondo was at court yesterday and speaks to Refilwe Moloto from Malawi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201119-khayelitsha-march-edjpg

Covid-19 settlement leader: 'We will not stop until we get what is right for us'

19 November 2020 8:35 AM

Community leader Mzukisi Molosi speaks to Refilwe Moloto from their protest outside the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'

18 November 2020 7:37 PM

Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201117 Zuma3

'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling

18 November 2020 6:39 PM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201112-khayelitsha-bus-edjpg

Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't listen to this nonsense'

18 November 2020 1:43 PM

Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tell us what you think of CapeTalk's music and stand to win a Yuppiechef voucher

'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma'

Opinion Politics Local

[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

At least 9 trucks torched near Heidelberg

20 November 2020 8:28 AM

Lamola: Bushiris are guaranteed a fair trial in SA

20 November 2020 8:12 AM

EFF to return to Brackenfell High today for racial discrimination protest

20 November 2020 7:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA