[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man





In a disturbing video clip, a disabled man is dumped out of his wheelchair and left on the ground by a City of Cape Town Metro Police officer.

The disabled man was part of a protest by the Intlungu yaseMatyotyombeni Movement who marched to the mayor's office to raise concerns about their living conditions and access to basic services.

No matter what the circumstances were here this is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/47zWqDxcm7 — Veve (@LudidiVelani) November 19, 2020

This is unacceptable from the Metro Police. This is not the way to treat people 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/9XolQpAzyd — Veve (@LudidiVelani) November 19, 2020

The City’s Safety and Security executive director, Richard Bosman, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against two Metro officers who were filmed.

I can confirm that just after 2 pm yesterday, that those officers have been suspended with immediate effect, and that is based on the video clip that was presented to us. Richard Bosman, Executive Director Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The wheelchair-bound man was part of a group protesting at the Cape Town Civic Centre earlier on Thursday.

Some were arrested, and information at my disposal is that the gentleman had gone to the police station to inquire what the situation was with the friends in the group. He had not been arrested or detained. Richard Bosman, Executive Director Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The conduct of the officer was completely unacceptable to the City. Richard Bosman, Executive Director Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has begun an internal investigation with a view to taking disciplinary action against the officers, says Bosman.

Bosman believes this behaviour is not the norm.

The overwhelming majority of our staff are excellent officers. They work hard, they work hard for the city, they put their lives on the line. This is just an unfortunate situation and it was important that we acted as swiftly as we did. Richard Bosman, Executive Director Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Listen to the interview below: