'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming'
The SABC, South Africa's national broadcaster is in dire financial straits and restructuring is crucial to its survival. But staff say seeing 400 of their colleagues lose their jobs is unacceptable and a new plan has to be put on the table.
Staff reacted with anger at the issuing of section 189 notices.
The planned retrenchments have therefore been placed on hold for seven days as the Communication Workers Union threatened strike action.
Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union speaks to Refilwe Moloto about strike action SABC staff are expected to embark on to protest some 400 job cuts.
They want to suspend the process for seven days but we want them to withdraw the whole process.Clyde Mervin, President - Communication Workers Union
Mervin says the SABC has changed its rationale for restructuring three times which he believes is not fair.
It needs to be a sound rationale.Clyde Mervin, President - Communication Workers Union
We have given them our own input around alternatives, a 120-page document which we believe would mean they do not have to undertake this process of retrenchment.Clyde Mervin, President - Communication Workers Union
He says management changed the retrenchment numbers from 600 to 400.
But if you look at some of the places they are creating vacancies for certain people. We are saying the structure is bloated at the top, and they are not dealing with that.Clyde Mervin, President - Communication Workers Union
Executive salaries are huge. The board fees are a lot.Clyde Mervin, President - Communication Workers Union
They have been spending R6 million just on catering for board meetings and meetings of executives.Clyde Mervin, President - Communication Workers Union
SABC management has told the union that it plans to cut workers' salaries, freeze salary increases for three years, and finally cutting staff leave days.
The strike starts at 1 o'clock. Obviously it will affect programming.Clyde Mervin, President - Communication Workers Union
All staff are going to down tools.Clyde Mervin, President - Communication Workers Union
He says the strike at SABC in Auckland Park, Johannesburg will include the ANC, ANC Youth League, EFF, and various other political parties.
It's going to be a big show today.Clyde Mervin, President - Communication Workers Union
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma'
"One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne.Read More
[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man
City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers.Read More
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting'
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB).Read More
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?
'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.Read More
Table Mountain Cableway runs Black Friday deal on return tickets starting Monday
The Table Mountain Cableway has joined Black Friday mania and is offering a special promotion for local residents.Read More
How would Mandela have handled the Brackenfell High School situation?
The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Sello Hatang says in looking for a way forward it is important to remember where we come from.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away
Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace.Read More
SABC board divided over retrenchments: "Section 189 process is not the solution"
Some SABC board members have broken ranks to publicly oppose retrenchments at the public broadcaster.Read More
MEC: Intimidation by EFF and others hindering - not helping - Brackenfell High
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has questioned the EFF's intentions after the party cancelled a scheduled meeting with her.Read More
[WATCH] Frenzied drivers pull over in peak traffic to loot a broken Coke truck
In the video, traffic comes to a stop as people jump from their cars – they were not pedestrians – to loot the broken-down truck.Read More
More from Business
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting'
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB).Read More
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?
'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.Read More
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission'
The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell.Read More
Sarb leaves record low interest rates unchanged
SA’s repo rate remains unchanged at 3.5%, announced South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday.Read More
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt
The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 during Black Friday.Read More
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon
We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
SABC board divided over retrenchments: "Section 189 process is not the solution"
Some SABC board members have broken ranks to publicly oppose retrenchments at the public broadcaster.Read More
Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues
We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA.Read More
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results
The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor.Read More
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'
Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.Read More
More from Politics
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma'
"One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne.Read More
[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man
City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers.Read More
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission'
The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell.Read More
What happens now? - Zuma walks out of Zondo Comission
The walkout followed DCJ Zondo dismissing Jacob Zuma's application for his recusal from the state capture inquiry.Read More
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes
Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.Read More
Bushiris spent the night behind bars in Malawi
Nation Online journalist Andrew Nyondo was at court yesterday and speaks to Refilwe Moloto from Malawi.Read More
Covid-19 settlement leader: 'We will not stop until we get what is right for us'
Community leader Mzukisi Molosi speaks to Refilwe Moloto from their protest outside the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday.Read More
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'
Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.Read More
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning.Read More
Cape Town N2 protesters left meeting, saying 'won't listen to this nonsense'
Sub-Council 10 chair says govt's argument that a survey needs to be done to determine the basic service's budget was rejected.Read More