'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma'
President Jacob Zuma literally turned his back on the Zondo Commission on Thursday.
His bid to have Judge Zondo recuse himself failed, so he just left when he was supposed to take the stand.
It was “an orchestrated manoeuvre aimed at showing the middle finger to the Deputy Chief Justice, the Zondo Commission of Inquiry and the people of South Africa,” said Lawson Naidoo of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac).
Refilwe Moloto interviewed constitutional expert Michael Osborne.
- Can Zondo issue an arrest warrant for Zuma?
One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission… it’s much the same as if you were summoned to court, and you didn’t show up, or you showed up but sat silent and left at tea time.Michael Osborne, constitutional expert
The fact that you seek a review… doesn’t get you off the hook. As long as the subpoena is there, you must obey it…Michael Osborne, constitutional expert
He [Zondo] would lay a complaint with the police. They could affect an arrest [of Zuma] …Michael Osborne, constitutional expert
Zondo faces a dilemma… a review with all its appeals won’t be wound up by March 2021 [when the Commission runs out of money].Michael Osborne, constitutional expert
Clearly, that’s Zuma’s strategy.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
