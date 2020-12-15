10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in September 2020

Today at 12:07 ANC IC says SG Ace Magashule must step aside with immediate effect The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

Tshidi Madia

Today at 12:12 Was President Ramaphosa a little too lenient on the WC? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue

Today at 12:15 Amended COVID-19 regulations will be enforced, says JP Smith The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Today at 12:23 Zane Kilian back at Bellville Magistrates Court for bail hearing The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:27 Miners trapped underground at Gamsberg Zinc mine. Follow up on Lily Mine (four years ago) The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Wendel Bloem - Co- Vice Chairman at Johannesburg Attorneys Association

Today at 12:37 JCS hosts victim offender dialogue and handover The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Ronald Lamola

Today at 12:40 Who qualifies for a matric supplementary exam? DBE responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

Today at 12:45 Women's safety not taken into account in town planning putting them at risk The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Nontando Ngamlana - Executive director and Social justice activist at Afesis-corplan

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 13:07 On the couch with Cato Louw Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Cato Louw

Today at 18:13 Local currency in a Goldilocks space The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science

Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow

Today at 19:33 ZOOM Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments

