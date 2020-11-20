Vladimir Putin doesn’t look good. Kremlin denies he has Covid-19, or Parkinson’s





The Kremlin rushed to deny suggestions that Vladimir Putin has Covid-19 or some other serious ailment after he coughed repeatedly during a televised conference about the pandemic.

Despite assurances, the government still felt the need to edit the footage to downplay the coughing fit.

Rumours abound – rubbished by the Kremlin - that Putin would step down in 2021 due to serious health concerns, possibly Parkinson’s disease.

Refilwe Moloto asked international correspondent Adam Gilchrist for his take on the rumours and rumours about rumours surrounding the health of Putin.

Vladimir Putin, he’s had some health problems… He suddenly, repeatedly started coughing during a televised conference on the coronavirus… coughing away, and excusing himself… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Russian TV pretty much cut out Putin’s coughing… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

