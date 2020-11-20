[VIDEO] EFF supporters run for cover as police use stun grenades, water cannon
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is leading a protest outside Brackenfell High School against alleged racism.
Police earlier dispersed a group of EFF supporters who gathered a block away from the school.
The EFF secured a permit to stage the demonstration. It's understood the EFF has only been granted permission for 100 members to protest outside the school from 12pm onwards.
Meanwhile, the party's national leadership is still expected to address the gathering of supporters in Brackenfell.
Earlier this week, authorities warned that protesters would be arrested if they did not protest peacefully and remain off school grounds.
At the same time, the police have asked community groups who are staging a counter-protest to please leave the area.
[LIVE] Police use stun grenades, rubber bullets and water cannons of EFF protestors. Tune into #Newzroom405 for live visuals of the #EFFInBrackenfell. pic.twitter.com/dN7niXvTLg— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 20, 2020
There is a strong police and private security presence outside Brackenfell High School this morning. EFF members are returning to the school for a protest against racial discrimination. eNCA's Ronald Masinda is on the scene. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/rhSnPBOSbc— eNCA (@eNCA) November 20, 2020
BREAKING: Stun grenades and water cannons fired at EFF protesters meters away from #BrackenfellHigh #EFFInBrackenfell @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/uO0yIWq8Kf— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) November 20, 2020
South African Police who fear and are always pushed around by Colonial Settlers and racist thugs are shooting water cannons and using stan grenades at peaceful Fighters. #EFFInBrackenfell pic.twitter.com/kmVFDIoSYe— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 20, 2020
#BrackenFellHigh Police are telling counter protesters to leave because they are not supposed to be there. Only the EFF has a legal permit. ZD pic.twitter.com/4nOFy6L8j7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2020
