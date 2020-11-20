'We stand by our reporting' - News24 responds to flak after Nafiz Modack story
Last month, News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks ran a story about claims made by alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack.
Modack has accused provincial head of detectives Major-General Jeremy Vearey and anti-gang unit (AGU) head Major-General Andre Lincoln of plotting to have him arrested and killed.
He has reportedly opened a case at the Bothasig police station against Vearey and Lincoln.
Modack has told CapeTalk that he wants the allegations against Vearey investigated and ventilated in court.
Vearey has rubbished the News24 story, titled 'Nafiz Modack accuses top Western Cape cops of assassination plot' as baseless.
Vearey tells CapeTalk that the case docket referred to in the article is based on "anonymous hearsay".
He slammed News24 for not checking the veracity of its sources before publishing the story. Vearey says he plans on lodging a civil lawsuit "against all the parties involved".
If you look at a journalist that just regurgitates what they are fed, I find that very problematic.Major-General Jeremy Vearey, Head of Detectives - Western Cape SAPS
"I reject this media gaslighting by embedded journalists serving criminal agendas with contempt and deny all allegations as false", Vearey said in a Facebook post.
News24 responds
News24's assistant editor Peter du Toit says Wicks reached out to Vearey and Lincoln for comment before publishing the story.
Du Toit says the story was reported accurately and within the prescripts of the Press Code.
He adds that News24 is very aware that some newsrooms are used to push political agendas, however, he says News24 maintains its journalistic integrity.
It's understood that News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson will meet with Vearey to discuss the issue in December.
As far as the prescripts of the Press Code, our own ethical approach and universal conventions on reporting, we did what we could to source those comments.Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
What I find rather unfortunate is that this thing comes up three weeks after the story was published. I don't understand why Major General Jeremy Vearey only comes forward now and why he did not want to engage us then .Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
When I reached out to him yesterday, he told me, 'Dis nou fer te laat', he doesn't want to talk to me now. We'd still like to talk to him and get his side of the story.Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
We do stand by our reporting when we believe in it as well. And in this case, the reporting was done accurately and within the prescripts of the Press Code.Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Listen to Peter du Toit on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Listen to Major-General Jeremy Vearey and Nafiz Modack on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
[VIDEO] EFF supporters run for cover as police use stun grenades, water cannon
Police in Brackenfell moved in with force, using rubber bullets, tear gas, and a water cannon to disperse demonstrators.Read More
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma'
"One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne.Read More
[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man
City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers.Read More
'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming'
Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments.Read More
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting'
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB).Read More
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?
'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.Read More
Table Mountain Cableway runs Black Friday deal on return tickets starting Monday
The Table Mountain Cableway has joined Black Friday mania and is offering a special promotion for local residents.Read More
How would Mandela have handled the Brackenfell High School situation?
The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Sello Hatang says in looking for a way forward it is important to remember where we come from.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away
Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace.Read More
SABC board divided over retrenchments: "Section 189 process is not the solution"
Some SABC board members have broken ranks to publicly oppose retrenchments at the public broadcaster.Read More