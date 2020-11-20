Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Men's health with Dr Conray Moolman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Conray Moolman - Urologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Brackenfell protest update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:40
Trade in rhino horn
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Harvey
Today at 15:50
New system identifies Covid-19 in wastewater
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray
Today at 16:05
DA welcomes government rejection of commercial sale of lion meat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hannah Shameema Winkler
Today at 16:20
Book talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:52
Just the Hits special guest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Saskia Falken
Today at 16:55
Airlink giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Diana Rossouw
Today at 17:05
Study shows SA children too short and fat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Salome Kruger
Today at 17:20
Development of backyard rentals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claire de Trevou
Today at 17:45
Grace Newton and Friends
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grace Newton
Today at 18:13
Bitcoin rallies past $18,000 for the first time in three years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: The Lollipop League
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brigette Barnett
'We stand by our reporting' - News24 responds to flak after Nafiz Modack story

20 November 2020 12:53 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Pieter du Toit
Jeff Wicks
news24
Nafiz Modack
allegations
Major General Andre Lincoln
Assasination plot
Major General Jeremy Vearey

Top cop Major-General Jeremy Vearey has rubbished a News24 report which names him in an alleged plot to assassinate controversial businessman Nafiz Modack.

Last month, News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks ran a story about claims made by alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack.

Modack has accused provincial head of detectives Major-General Jeremy Vearey and anti-gang unit (AGU) head Major-General Andre Lincoln of plotting to have him arrested and killed.

He has reportedly opened a case at the Bothasig police station against Vearey and Lincoln.

Modack has told CapeTalk that he wants the allegations against Vearey investigated and ventilated in court.

Vearey has rubbished the News24 story, titled 'Nafiz Modack accuses top Western Cape cops of assassination plot' as baseless.

Vearey tells CapeTalk that the case docket referred to in the article is based on "anonymous hearsay".

He slammed News24 for not checking the veracity of its sources before publishing the story. Vearey says he plans on lodging a civil lawsuit "against all the parties involved".

If you look at a journalist that just regurgitates what they are fed, I find that very problematic.

Major-General Jeremy Vearey, Head of Detectives - Western Cape SAPS

"I reject this media gaslighting by embedded journalists serving criminal agendas with contempt and deny all allegations as false", Vearey said in a Facebook post.

News24 responds

News24's assistant editor Peter du Toit says Wicks reached out to Vearey and Lincoln for comment before publishing the story.

Du Toit says the story was reported accurately and within the prescripts of the Press Code.

He adds that News24 is very aware that some newsrooms are used to push political agendas, however, he says News24 maintains its journalistic integrity.

It's understood that News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson will meet with Vearey to discuss the issue in December.

As far as the prescripts of the Press Code, our own ethical approach and universal conventions on reporting, we did what we could to source those comments.

Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

What I find rather unfortunate is that this thing comes up three weeks after the story was published. I don't understand why Major General Jeremy Vearey only comes forward now and why he did not want to engage us then .

Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

When I reached out to him yesterday, he told me, 'Dis nou fer te laat', he doesn't want to talk to me now. We'd still like to talk to him and get his side of the story.

Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

We do stand by our reporting when we believe in it as well. And in this case, the reporting was done accurately and within the prescripts of the Press Code.

Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

Listen to Peter du Toit on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Listen to Major-General Jeremy Vearey and Nafiz Modack on Today with Kieno Kammies:


