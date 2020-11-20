'We stand by our reporting' - News24 responds to flak after Nafiz Modack story





Last month, News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks ran a story about claims made by alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack.

Modack has accused provincial head of detectives Major-General Jeremy Vearey and anti-gang unit (AGU) head Major-General Andre Lincoln of plotting to have him arrested and killed.

He has reportedly opened a case at the Bothasig police station against Vearey and Lincoln.

Modack has told CapeTalk that he wants the allegations against Vearey investigated and ventilated in court.

Vearey has rubbished the News24 story, titled 'Nafiz Modack accuses top Western Cape cops of assassination plot' as baseless.

Vearey tells CapeTalk that the case docket referred to in the article is based on "anonymous hearsay".

He slammed News24 for not checking the veracity of its sources before publishing the story. Vearey says he plans on lodging a civil lawsuit "against all the parties involved".

If you look at a journalist that just regurgitates what they are fed, I find that very problematic. Major-General Jeremy Vearey, Head of Detectives - Western Cape SAPS

"I reject this media gaslighting by embedded journalists serving criminal agendas with contempt and deny all allegations as false", Vearey said in a Facebook post.

News24 responds

News24's assistant editor Peter du Toit says Wicks reached out to Vearey and Lincoln for comment before publishing the story.

Du Toit says the story was reported accurately and within the prescripts of the Press Code.

He adds that News24 is very aware that some newsrooms are used to push political agendas, however, he says News24 maintains its journalistic integrity.

It's understood that News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson will meet with Vearey to discuss the issue in December.

As far as the prescripts of the Press Code, our own ethical approach and universal conventions on reporting, we did what we could to source those comments. Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

What I find rather unfortunate is that this thing comes up three weeks after the story was published. I don't understand why Major General Jeremy Vearey only comes forward now and why he did not want to engage us then . Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

When I reached out to him yesterday, he told me, 'Dis nou fer te laat', he doesn't want to talk to me now. We'd still like to talk to him and get his side of the story. Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

We do stand by our reporting when we believe in it as well. And in this case, the reporting was done accurately and within the prescripts of the Press Code. Peter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

Listen to Peter du Toit on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Listen to Major-General Jeremy Vearey and Nafiz Modack on Today with Kieno Kammies: