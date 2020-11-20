Princess Diana was conned into explosive '3 people in her marriage' interview





A reporter tricked Princess Diana into taking part in an explosive 1995 interview in which she famously said that there were three people in her marriage - her, Charles and his lover Camilla Parker-Bowles.

She also confessed to her own unfaithfulness.

The reporter, Martin Bashir, allegedly showed fake documents to blackmail Diana into taking part.

The BBC announced Wednesday the immediate start of an investigation into how it obtained the 1995 interview.

Prince William says the investigation is “a step in the right direction".

Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:11].