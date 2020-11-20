Princess Diana was conned into explosive '3 people in her marriage' interview

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Men's health with Dr Conray Moolman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Conray Moolman - Urologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Brackenfell protest update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:40
Trade in rhino horn
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Harvey
Today at 15:50
New system identifies Covid-19 in wastewater
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray
Today at 16:05
DA welcomes government rejection of commercial sale of lion meat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hannah Shameema Winkler
Today at 16:20
Book talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:52
Just the Hits special guest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Saskia Falken
Today at 16:55
Airlink giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Diana Rossouw
Today at 17:05
Study shows SA children too short and fat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Salome Kruger
Today at 17:20
Development of backyard rentals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claire de Trevou
Today at 17:45
Grace Newton and Friends
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grace Newton
Today at 18:13
Bitcoin rallies past $18,000 for the first time in three years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: The Lollipop League
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brigette Barnett
'We stand by our reporting' - News24 responds to flak after Nafiz Modack story Top cop Major-General Jeremy Vearey has rubbished a News24 report which names him in an alleged plot to assassinate controversial... 20 November 2020 12:53 PM
[VIDEO] EFF supporters run for cover as police use stun grenades, water cannon Police in Brackenfell moved in with force, using rubber bullets, tear gas, and a water cannon to disperse demonstrators. 20 November 2020 11:15 AM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers. 20 November 2020 8:07 AM
'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming' Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments. 20 November 2020 7:32 AM
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission' The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell. 19 November 2020 7:10 PM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
Sarb leaves record low interest rates unchanged SA’s repo rate remains unchanged at 3.5%, announced South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday. 19 November 2020 3:28 PM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real' A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax. 19 November 2020 10:21 AM
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine. 18 November 2020 10:26 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
Princess Diana was conned into explosive '3 people in her marriage' interview

20 November 2020 11:59 AM
by Kabous le Roux

Why has it taken a quarter of a century for this to come out, asks UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A reporter tricked Princess Diana into taking part in an explosive 1995 interview in which she famously said that there were three people in her marriage - her, Charles and his lover Camilla Parker-Bowles.

She also confessed to her own unfaithfulness.

The reporter, Martin Bashir, allegedly showed fake documents to blackmail Diana into taking part.

Image credit: https://www.flickr.com/people/16329417@N05

The BBC announced Wednesday the immediate start of an investigation into how it obtained the 1995 interview.

Prince William says the investigation is “a step in the right direction".

Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Most recent articles by Adam Gilchrist:

23 years after her death and 25 years after the ‘three of us in this marriage’ interview… Earl Spencer suggests his sister was conned into the interview… Bashir told her she was being spied on…

Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

Why it’s taken a quarter of a century…?

Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

Martin Bashir was said to be too unwell with the coronavirus to speak about this… We saw him yesterday, out and about. He looked pretty fine and dandy…

Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:11].


20 November 2020 11:59 AM
by Kabous le Roux

WHO advises against remdesivir for coronavirus treatment

20 November 2020 1:11 PM

Domestic workers now able to claim workers' compensation, ConCourt rules

20 November 2020 12:27 PM

Ramaphosa appoints Tsakani Maluleke as Auditor-General

20 November 2020 12:16 PM

