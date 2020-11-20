Australian soldiers murdered 39 Afghani civilians amid 'culture of bloodlust'





Elite Australian soldiers murdered 39 Afghanis – all civilians – amid a “culture of bloodlust and competition killings”, according to an Australian Defence Force (ADF) report.

None of the 39 alleged murders occurred in the “heat of battle”.

The report details how ADF commanders forced junior soldiers to shoot prisoners to achieve a first kill, known as “blooding”.

The commanders would then place props by the body to make it seem like the prisoner was killed in action.

Refilwe Moloto asked international correspondent Adam Gilchrist to discuss the ADF report.

