Cape woman with cerebral palsy to run full marathon in aid of Chaeli Campaign
Kemp has cerebral palsy, but that hasn't deterred her from achieving her goals and dreams.
On Sunday 22 November, she plans to run 42.2 kilometres from the Bergvliet Sports Association to Jubilee Square in the centre of Simon's Town, and back.
Kemp has been encouraging her supporters to make a donation to the Chaeli Campaign's Sports and Recreation Club (details are in the Facebook post below).
The club promotes running, cycling, and dancing for adaptive athletes and individuals living with disabilities.
Kemp is a member of the club, which she says is a champion of inclusivity.
In March 2019, Kemp decided to pursue running after she started physical rehabilitation to improve her mobility.
Just two months after starting her, rehab she signed up for her first official race, the FNB Cape Town 12km race from Milnerton to Cape Town City Centre.
That's when she earned her first medal by completing the race in 1 hour and 42 minutes.
It's my brainchild. I've decided to do my first ever full marathon in support of the Chaeli Campaign.Nikki Kemp, athlete
The amazing thing about the Chaeli Campaign's Sports & Rec Club is that it's all for inclusion. They have athletes who have disabilities and they have able-bodied athletes.Nikki Kemp, athlete
They offer running, cycling, and wheelchair dancing.Nikki Kemp, athlete
This run is all to raise awareness, as we mark Disability Rights Awareness Month, and also to prove to people that nothing is impossible. It's all about your mindset.Nikki Kemp, athlete
Listen to Nikki Kemp on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
