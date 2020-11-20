[VIDEO] Cars squashed as roof of Gauteng petrol station collapses amid storm





Videos and pictures have been circulating on social media showing the roof collapsed onto minibus taxis, a car and a truck.

Two men sustained minor injuries, according to ER24.

The two patients were treated and thereafter transported to Kopanong Provincial Hospital for further medical care.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that two men, believed to be in their 20s, had sustained only minor injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found,” ER24 said in a statement.

At approximately 13h50, ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a roof of a service station had collapsed on a small bus, a taxi and a light motor vehicle. The drivers and passengers had taken refuge in the nearby shop. ER24

It is believed that the heavy rains and hail played a contributing factor in the cause of the collapse.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that thundershowers can be expected across Gauteng on Friday afternoon.

Local authorities are on the scene investigating.

Another view of the Global Garage in Vereeniging that collapsed due to heavy rainfall earlier. pic.twitter.com/TkzxSjtTpg — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 20, 2020