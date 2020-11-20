Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Rating agencies side eye South Africa's economic policies implementation. AGAIN !
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:11
Tiger Brands still scarred from the 2018 listeriosis crisis but focus on the future
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:13
Bitcoin rallies past $18,000 for the first time in three years
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: The Lollipop League
Brigette Barnett
[VIDEO] Cars squashed as roof of Gauteng petrol station collapses amid storm

20 November 2020 3:46 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Storm
Vereeniging
Roof collapse
Global petrol station

The roof of the Global petrol station in Vereeniging, Gauteng has collapsed due to a severe storm that hit the area on Friday afternoon.

Videos and pictures have been circulating on social media showing the roof collapsed onto minibus taxis, a car and a truck.

Two men sustained minor injuries, according to ER24.

The two patients were treated and thereafter transported to Kopanong Provincial Hospital for further medical care.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that two men, believed to be in their 20s, had sustained only minor injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found,” ER24 said in a statement.

At approximately 13h50, ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a roof of a service station had collapsed on a small bus, a taxi and a light motor vehicle. The drivers and passengers had taken refuge in the nearby shop.

ER24

It is believed that the heavy rains and hail played a contributing factor in the cause of the collapse.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that thundershowers can be expected across Gauteng on Friday afternoon.

Local authorities are on the scene investigating.


[UPDATE] Police arrest man who tried to disrupt EFF's Marshall Dlamini on stage

20 November 2020 4:40 PM

Police in Brackenfell have arrested a man who attempted to interfere while the EFF's secretary-general Marshall Dlamini addressed the crowd.

Cape woman with cerebral palsy to run full marathon in aid of Chaeli Campaign

20 November 2020 2:46 PM

Nikki Kemp is taking on her first full marathon this Sunday in an effort to raise money for the Chaeli Campaign's Sports & Recreation Club.

'We stand by our reporting' - News24 responds to flak after Nafiz Modack story

20 November 2020 12:53 PM

Top cop Major-General Jeremy Vearey has rubbished a News24 report which names him in an alleged plot to assassinate controversial businessman Nafiz Modack.

'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma'

20 November 2020 8:58 AM

"One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne.

[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man

20 November 2020 8:07 AM

City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers.

'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming'

20 November 2020 7:32 AM

Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments.

'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting'

19 November 2020 8:40 PM

Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB).

Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?

19 November 2020 7:39 PM

'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.

Table Mountain Cableway runs Black Friday deal on return tickets starting Monday

19 November 2020 1:19 PM

The Table Mountain Cableway has joined Black Friday mania and is offering a special promotion for local residents.

How would Mandela have handled the Brackenfell High School situation?

19 November 2020 12:49 PM

The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Sello Hatang says in looking for a way forward it is important to remember where we come from.

