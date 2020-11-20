Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020

20 November 2020 5:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review
Book reveiw
John's Books
John's book picks

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.
  • The Searcher by Tana French
  • If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha
  • How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons) by Barbara Kingsolver
  • For Everything That Is Pointless and Perfect by Stephen Symons
  • Calling Bullshit: The Art of Skepticism in a Data-Driven World by by Carl Bergstrom and Jevin D. West

Listen to John's full review here:


