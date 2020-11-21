3 things to do in the Western Cape this weekend





Get crafty in the Overberg

There's an arts & crafts market at the Theewaterskloof Golf Club in Villiersdorp this weekend where local artists will be showcasing their paintings, photographs and other arts & crafts this weekend.

The event organiser Revonica Ward says there's a lot to discover at the artisan market which started on Friday and ends on Sunday.

Cuddle up with a furry friend

The TEARS Animal Rescue annual Sleepathon is taking place this weekend and will have its last one on the 28th. It's the welfare's annual fundraising event where they invite animal lovers to spend a night cuddling with shelter dogs and cats.

For the sake of adhering to social distancing and Covid-19 health and safety regulations, ticket sales will be limited to 65 per event.

Its hosted at the TEARS Animal Rescue Shelters in Sunnydale and a ticket will cost you R200 per person. tears@tears.org.za - www.tears.org.za

Get hooked on a good docu-series

For those of you wanting to spend an evening indoors, ESPN has announced its latest installment in its Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series, The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius.

The four-part documentary series premieres weekly from Thursday 19 November at 20:00 on ESPN (DStv 218) with repeats each Sunday at 20:00 from 22 November. The series will also be available on DStv Catch Up, as well as the ESPN Player App.

Featuring interviews with more than a dozen of the figures closest to the story, the film recounts Pistorius’s fall from grace after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the wee hours of 14 February 2013 in his home in Pretoria.

As the saga unfolds, the story flashes back to the very beginning of the future Paralympic star’s life, chronicling his improbable ascent from a young boy who had both his undeveloped legs amputated as a toddler to overnight teenage phenomenon at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games.