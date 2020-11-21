Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Baboon rangers threatened, intimidated over 'untouchable’ Kataza - City of CT The City of Cape Town says a police case has been opened after an official involved in its Urban Baboon Programme was threatened. 21 November 2020 9:32 AM
[UPDATE] Police arrest man who tried to disrupt EFF's Marshall Dlamini on stage Police in Brackenfell have arrested a man who attempted to interfere while the EFF's secretary-general Marshall Dlamini addressed... 20 November 2020 4:40 PM
[VIDEO] Cars squashed as roof of Gauteng petrol station collapses amid storm The roof of the Global petrol station in Vereeniging, Gauteng has collapsed due to a severe storm that hit the area on Friday afte... 20 November 2020 3:46 PM
View all Local
Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk Global rating agencies Fitch and Moody's both downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into junk on Friday evening. 21 November 2020 8:45 AM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers. 20 November 2020 8:07 AM
View all Politics
'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming' Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments. 20 November 2020 7:32 AM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all Entertainment
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real' A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax. 19 November 2020 10:21 AM
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
View all World
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
View all Africa
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Baboon rangers threatened, intimidated over 'untouchable’ Kataza - City of CT

21 November 2020 9:32 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Kommetjie
threats
Kataza
Kataza the baboon
Baboon Matters
Baboon management
Slangkop baboon troop
Urban Baboon Programme
Marian Nieuwoudt
Slangkop

The City of Cape Town says a police case has been opened after an official involved in its Urban Baboon Programme was threatened.

The City says it has become extremely concerned about the personal safety of those working in the Urban Baboon Programme.

A police case was opened with the South African Police Service on Thursday after one official was apparently threatened, and had his personal property vandalised.

"The threat was sent to the official’s cellphone with the message that he has been ‘warned’ and that ‘Kataza’, the male chacma baboon from the Slangkop troop in the Kommetjie area, ‘is untouchable", the City said in a statement..

The City claims that officials are being harassed and threatened amid ongoing debate about the municipality's baboon management programme.

The relocation of Kataza, a young baboon from Slangkop near Kommetjie, sparked a major row over baboon matters in Cape Town.

Kataza was returned to his natal Slangkop troop home on Thursday 12 November after months of controversy.

RELATED: The day Kataza returned home to Slangkop

The City’s mayoral committee member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt, says the intimidation has not stopped.

We have noticed a trend where officials are being targeted and vilified by some of those who disapprove of the City’s Urban Baboon Programme. It is very distressing that it has now reached a point where an official is threatened with physical harm shortly after his personal property was vandalised.

Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

This is over and above the hate-mails, abusive messages, and insults aimed at staff who are, as part of their duties, involved in managing this programme. These intimidation and bullying tactics are absolutely shocking and unacceptable

Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

Niewoudt also claims that residents in the Kommetjie are interfering with the duties of baboon rangers in the area.

She asked residents to stop feeding and following Kataza as he reintegrates into the environment.

Some residents are blatantly ignoring the City’s request to not follow or feed SK11, colloquially known as Kataza. Furthermore, we have received reports that the rangers from NCC Environmental Services, the City’s service provider, are prevented from performing their duties in accordance with the guidelines.

Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

We kindly request the local community of Kommetjie and surrounds to please allow SK11 (Kataza) to adapt to his surroundings and to not follow or feed him. Furthermore, we implore residents not to interfere with the baboon rangers who are tasked with encouraging the troop to forage in its home range and to remain out of the urban environment.

Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

I’m very concerned as this interference will give way to an increase in baboon raiding in the area and damage to private property. Some residents have already contacted the City with complaints about the impact this is having on their quality of life as they have to stay indoors and lock all windows and doors while the baboon troop is moving through town. Adding to this challenge is that the residents who actually support the programme are reluctant to do so in public out of fear of being targeted and vilified by those who are opposing efforts to keep the baboons out of town. Given the abuse that our officials are being subjected to, this is quite understandable.

Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

21 November 2020 9:32 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Kommetjie
threats
Kataza
Kataza the baboon
Baboon Matters
Baboon management
Slangkop baboon troop
Urban Baboon Programme
Marian Nieuwoudt
Slangkop

More from Local

marshall-dlamini-eff-brackenfellpng

[UPDATE] Police arrest man who tried to disrupt EFF's Marshall Dlamini on stage

20 November 2020 4:40 PM

Police in Brackenfell have arrested a man who attempted to interfere while the EFF's secretary-general Marshall Dlamini addressed the crowd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

global-petrol-station-roof-collapsepng

[VIDEO] Cars squashed as roof of Gauteng petrol station collapses amid storm

20 November 2020 3:46 PM

The roof of the Global petrol station in Vereeniging, Gauteng has collapsed due to a severe storm that hit the area on Friday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nikki-kempjpg

Cape woman with cerebral palsy to run full marathon in aid of Chaeli Campaign

20 November 2020 2:46 PM

Nikki Kemp is taking on her first full marathon this Sunday in an effort to raise money for the Chaeli Campaign's Sports & Recreation Club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180405modackjpg c

'We stand by our reporting' - News24 responds to flak after Nafiz Modack story

20 November 2020 12:53 PM

Top cop Major-General Jeremy Vearey has rubbished a News24 report which names him in an alleged plot to assassinate controversial businessman Nafiz Modack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Orange prison overalls 123rf

'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma'

20 November 2020 8:58 AM

"One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wheelchair-screengrabjpg

[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man

20 November 2020 8:07 AM

City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sabc-8jpg

'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming'

20 November 2020 7:32 AM

Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200319 Lesetja Kganyago

'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting'

19 November 2020 8:40 PM

Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lightbulb-ideajpg

Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?

19 November 2020 7:39 PM

'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191004-ct-cableway-edjpg

Table Mountain Cableway runs Black Friday deal on return tickets starting Monday

19 November 2020 1:19 PM

The Table Mountain Cableway has joined Black Friday mania and is offering a special promotion for local residents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Baboon rangers threatened, intimidated over 'untouchable’ Kataza - City of CT

Local

Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk

Business Politics

[UPDATE] Police arrest man who tried to disrupt EFF's Marshall Dlamini on stage

Local

EWN Highlights

R73m NMB metro fraud and corruption case postponed to March

21 November 2020 11:49 AM

R2K threatens legal action against SABC if job cuts affect public right to info

21 November 2020 10:58 AM

Toddler killed, 16 other people injured in vehicle crash in Limpopo

21 November 2020 10:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA