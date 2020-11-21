Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae
Dr Dale Rae leads the Sleep Science unit at UCT's Sports Science Institute of South Africa.
She answered a range of sleep-related questions during Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King.
RELATED: Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone
- What are some of the benefits of proper sleep?
- helps reduce the long-term risk of developing diseases such as Alzheimer's
- helps balance mood and emotions
- helps with memory
- helps with optimal mental function
- helps with physical fitness and metabolism
RELATED: Poor sleep can cause weight gain, says expert
Sleep has got so many benefits, and yet it's something that can either be so easy to abuse or so difficult to get right, which is such a shame.Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science - Sports Science Institute of South Africa (UCT)
RELATED: Weighted blankets do help people snooze quicker. A sleep doctor explains how
- What do the sleep guidelines say?
The current guidelines around sleep duration recognises the fact that we have different sleep needs. The recommended range is 7 to 9 hours, but they recognise that some people need 6 hours and other people need 10 hours - that's actually a four-hour range. Not every needs to aim for 8.Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science - Sports Science Institute of South Africa (UCT)
- How do you know how much sleep is enough for you?
It's when you wake up feeling refreshed, and you can get through the day doing all that you need to do in the best possible way for you.Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science - Sports Science Institute of South Africa (UCT)
Listen to the informative Q&A on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
More from Lifestyle
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt
The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 during Black Friday.Read More
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you...
Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades!Read More
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes
Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.Read More
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa
A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.Read More
Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper
Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson.Read More
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region
Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this month.Read More
Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause
A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause.Read More
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why
Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).Read More
Parents urged to be alert to teen depression after suicide of two Gr. 11 pupils
A child behavioural therapist has encouraged parents to look out for signs of depression in their teens and keep an open dialogue.Read More
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title
Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.Read More