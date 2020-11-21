A bullet to the head left ex-cop paralysed, but he lives life to the fullest





He was medically boarded from the police force shortly after the shooting but managed to continue living an active lifestyle.

Manzoni was accidentally shot in the head by another officer while attending a crime scene in Khayelitsha.

When he woke in the hospital, he couldn't read, speak or write and he lost the use of his right arm and right leg.

He's also the founder of a swim school in Durbanville where he and a team of swim coaches teach kids how to swim competitively

Manzoni was medically boarded as a police captain. He spent a year bound to a wheelchair before he started walking again.

He found swimming while he was still in his wheelchair. He started in the baby pool learning how to swim.

Manzoni decided he would not let the ordeal ruin his life.

He spent a year in a wheelchair and gradually learned how to walk again using a brace. He also learned how to swim.

They rushed me to N1 City hospital from Khayelitsha. I woke up 11 days later and I was paralysed totally and then the recovery started. Bernie Manzoni

I sat in a wheelchair for about a year. I thought to myself, 'I am going to walk again, I am going to talk again and live an active life again'. Bernie Manzoni

I do things very differently. If you have got a mindset that you're disabled, you'll be disabled... I live life to the fullest. Bernie Manzoni

My right arm and my right leg are totally paralysed but I walk with a brace... I'm not disabled, I'm otherwise-abled. Bernie Manzoni

Since then, has founded the Quick Silver Swimming Academy. His swim school in Durbanville is where he and a team of swim coaches teach kids how to swim competitively.

Manzoni says he's achieved many accolades, in his life, participating in swimming events around the world.

However, he says his greatest joy is seeing the smiles of young children when they achieve their goals at his academy.

Listen to Bernie Manzoni share his story on Weekend Breakfast: