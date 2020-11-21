Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A bullet to the head left ex-cop paralysed, but he lives life to the fullest Bernie Manzoni is a former police officer who was left paralysed after being shot in the head while on duty in 1999. 21 November 2020 3:34 PM
Baboon rangers threatened, intimidated over 'untouchable’ Kataza - City of CT The City of Cape Town says a police case has been opened after an official involved in its Urban Baboon Programme was threatened. 21 November 2020 9:32 AM
[UPDATE] Police arrest man who tried to disrupt EFF's Marshall Dlamini on stage Police in Brackenfell have arrested a man who attempted to interfere while the EFF's secretary-general Marshall Dlamini addressed... 20 November 2020 4:40 PM
View all Local
Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk Global rating agencies Fitch and Moody's both downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into junk on Friday evening. 21 November 2020 8:45 AM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers. 20 November 2020 8:07 AM
View all Politics
'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming' Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments. 20 November 2020 7:32 AM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all Entertainment
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real' A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax. 19 November 2020 10:21 AM
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets' Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'. 18 November 2020 2:12 PM
View all World
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
View all Africa
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

A bullet to the head left ex-cop paralysed, but he lives life to the fullest

21 November 2020 3:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Disability
Bernie
Bernie Manzoni
swim coach

Bernie Manzoni is a former police officer who was left paralysed after being shot in the head while on duty in 1999.

He was medically boarded from the police force shortly after the shooting but managed to continue living an active lifestyle.

Manzoni was accidentally shot in the head by another officer while attending a crime scene in Khayelitsha.

When he woke in the hospital, he couldn't read, speak or write and he lost the use of his right arm and right leg.

He's also the founder of a swim school in Durbanville where he and a team of swim coaches teach kids how to swim competitively

Manzoni was medically boarded as a police captain. He spent a year bound to a wheelchair before he started walking again.

He found swimming while he was still in his wheelchair. He started in the baby pool learning how to swim.

Manzoni decided he would not let the ordeal ruin his life.

He spent a year in a wheelchair and gradually learned how to walk again using a brace. He also learned how to swim.

They rushed me to N1 City hospital from Khayelitsha. I woke up 11 days later and I was paralysed totally and then the recovery started.

Bernie Manzoni

I sat in a wheelchair for about a year. I thought to myself, 'I am going to walk again, I am going to talk again and live an active life again'.

Bernie Manzoni

I do things very differently. If you have got a mindset that you're disabled, you'll be disabled... I live life to the fullest.

Bernie Manzoni

My right arm and my right leg are totally paralysed but I walk with a brace... I'm not disabled, I'm otherwise-abled.

Bernie Manzoni

Since then, has founded the Quick Silver Swimming Academy. His swim school in Durbanville is where he and a team of swim coaches teach kids how to swim competitively.

Manzoni says he's achieved many accolades, in his life, participating in swimming events around the world.

However, he says his greatest joy is seeing the smiles of young children when they achieve their goals at his academy.

Listen to Bernie Manzoni share his story on Weekend Breakfast:


21 November 2020 3:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Disability
Bernie
Bernie Manzoni
swim coach

More from Local

201020 Kataza3

Baboon rangers threatened, intimidated over 'untouchable’ Kataza - City of CT

21 November 2020 9:32 AM

The City of Cape Town says a police case has been opened after an official involved in its Urban Baboon Programme was threatened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

marshall-dlamini-eff-brackenfellpng

[UPDATE] Police arrest man who tried to disrupt EFF's Marshall Dlamini on stage

20 November 2020 4:40 PM

Police in Brackenfell have arrested a man who attempted to interfere while the EFF's secretary-general Marshall Dlamini addressed the crowd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

global-petrol-station-roof-collapsepng

[VIDEO] Cars squashed as roof of Gauteng petrol station collapses amid storm

20 November 2020 3:46 PM

The roof of the Global petrol station in Vereeniging, Gauteng has collapsed due to a severe storm that hit the area on Friday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nikki-kempjpg

Cape woman with cerebral palsy to run full marathon in aid of Chaeli Campaign

20 November 2020 2:46 PM

Nikki Kemp is taking on her first full marathon this Sunday in an effort to raise money for the Chaeli Campaign's Sports & Recreation Club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180405modackjpg c

'We stand by our reporting' - News24 responds to flak after Nafiz Modack story

20 November 2020 12:53 PM

Top cop Major-General Jeremy Vearey has rubbished a News24 report which names him in an alleged plot to assassinate controversial businessman Nafiz Modack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Orange prison overalls 123rf

'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma'

20 November 2020 8:58 AM

"One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wheelchair-screengrabjpg

[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man

20 November 2020 8:07 AM

City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sabc-8jpg

'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming'

20 November 2020 7:32 AM

Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200319 Lesetja Kganyago

'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting'

19 November 2020 8:40 PM

Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lightbulb-ideajpg

Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?

19 November 2020 7:39 PM

'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Baboon rangers threatened, intimidated over 'untouchable’ Kataza - City of CT

Local

Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk

Business Politics

[UPDATE] Police arrest man who tried to disrupt EFF's Marshall Dlamini on stage

Local

EWN Highlights

Child (5) caught in gang crossfire recovering in JHB hospital

21 November 2020 5:27 PM

SABC assures viewers/listeners that there won’t be a broadcast blackout

21 November 2020 4:17 PM

Bonginkosi Madikizela re-elected as DA’s provincial leader

21 November 2020 4:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA