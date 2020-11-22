New dedicated shelter hotline for GBV survivors who need to find place of safety





The hotline will go live during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign (16 Days Campaign) on Wednesday 2 December.

This week, the team of social workers started their call centre training, followed by a brief testing phase.

The National Shelter Movement is a group of 100 women's shelters from across South Africa that advocate for support services for women and children survivors of GBV.

Bernadine Bachar, an executive member of the National Shelter Movement, says the helpline will help GBV survivors get to the nearest shelter.

They will also get support with psychological support, going to the police station, getting protection orders through the domestic violence court, safety plans, and counseling resources.

Bachar says the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for a toll-free resource for victims of intimate partner violence and domestic abuse.

During the pandemic, the plight of survivors trying to get into shelters was highlighted to us. Bernadine Bachar, Executive Committee Member - National Shelter Movement of South Africa

We've always wanted to have a dedicated helpline for survivors to get into shelters, but it became so much more imperative during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bernadine Bachar, Executive Committee Member - National Shelter Movement of South Africa

Listen to Bernadine Bachar on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: