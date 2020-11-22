Madikizela re-elected as DA’s WC leader, party dismisses claims of 'planned hit'
Madikizela's election comes just a week after it emerged that he was accused of plotting to murder his rival for the position of provincial leader, Masizole Mnqasela.
The two main contenders for the DA leadership position were embroiled in allegations of an assassination plot, which the party investigated.
RELATED: No substance to Madikizela 'assassination plot' claims so far, says Helen Zille
Earlier this week, the DA's federal council chair, Helen Zille, confirmed to CapeTalk that the matter was being probed by the party's federal legal commission (FLC).
Zille also revealed that the SAPS crime intelligence division was investigating the allegations made by Mnqasela.
On Friday, the FLC's internal investigation found no merit to the allegations of an assassination plot.
"The FLC admonished Mr Mnqasela for failure to adequately assess the information supplied to him before passing it on to the police and to the Premier, Mr Alan Winde.
The FLC admonished Mr Madikizela, for openly denying the allegation before it was in the public domain, thus disseminating it further", the DA said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Madikizela has called for unity following his re-election to the provincial top job.
He says the DA should win all 30 municipalities in the Western Cape at next year’s local government elections.
