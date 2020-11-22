Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut
It shines a light on the lived experiences of LGBTQI+ people in South Africa and on queer identity.
In the documentary, Renaldo Schwarp travels the country chatting to people from all walks of life, including gay comedian Marc Lottering.
"Skeef" first premiered in 2019. It started as a passion project that Schwarp conceptualised in November 2017.
Schwarp says he was inspired to document the experiences of LGBTI+ people in the country, especially in the context of the discrimination and conservatism of the Afrikaans community and entertainment industry.
So #ICYMI— RENALDO SCHWARP (@RenaldoSchwarp) November 18, 2020
This time 2 years ago, I had this crazy idea to independently fund, executive produce, direct and edit a documentary on the LGBTI+ experience in SA 🏳️🌈
Fast forward to 2020, and #SKEEF is hitting @ShowmaxOnline in less than 5 days!!
Amazing what self-belief can do 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/eL3DY1EOiI
As a producer and as a person in media, it's great to get a pat on the back for your first big film project shown to be streamed on a platform like Showmax.Renaldo Schwarp, Director - Skeef
As an LGBTI person, it's wonderful to see that these stories are given a platform, and that conversations will be highlighted even more as more people watched it.Renaldo Schwarp, Director - Skeef
If you do work in Afrikaans entertainment, there's this secret or taboo that if you want to be extremely successful, rather don't speak about you being gay, lesbian or bisexual. It didn't sit comfortably with me.Renaldo Schwarp, Director - Skeef
It was a very therapeutic and healing journey making this film and everything that has happened post-launch.Renaldo Schwarp, Director - Skeef
You can stream "Skeef" here from Monday 23 November.
Listen to Renaldo Schwarp on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
