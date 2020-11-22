[PICS & VIDS] 'Apocalyptic' dust storm hits Upington





Dust storms usually appear before it starts raining in the drought-stricken province.

Taken by Geraldine Basson



In Upington pic.twitter.com/ocJ3q5MR9a — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 21, 2020

Video sent in by Marlin Snowy Beukes



Upington earlier. pic.twitter.com/mHzvhksv4x — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 21, 2020

Absolutely amazing pictures taken in Upington earlier.



Taken by Heibré-Ann Coetzee pic.twitter.com/h4Mz1uzfSG — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 21, 2020

Sent in by Anton



Upington today pic.twitter.com/pHlKfDjz5H — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 21, 2020