[PICS & VIDS] 'Apocalyptic' dust storm hits Upington
Dust storms usually appear before it starts raining in the drought-stricken province.
Taken by Geraldine Basson— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 21, 2020
In Upington pic.twitter.com/ocJ3q5MR9a
Video sent in by Marlin Snowy Beukes— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 21, 2020
Upington earlier. pic.twitter.com/mHzvhksv4x
Absolutely amazing pictures taken in Upington earlier.— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 21, 2020
Taken by Heibré-Ann Coetzee pic.twitter.com/h4Mz1uzfSG
Sent in by Anton— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 21, 2020
Upington today pic.twitter.com/pHlKfDjz5H
Apocalyptic scenes as dust storm approached Upington, South Africa 🇿🇦 yesterday.— Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) November 22, 2020
This incredible footage is from dust being kicked up on the leading edge of outflow boundary from severe thunderstorms.pic.twitter.com/ce9YN1eyqh
Amazing dust storm in Upington, South Africa. https://t.co/I9kVvijP2J pic.twitter.com/aTVMcXZm09— Kirill Bakanov (@WeatherSarov1) November 21, 2020
