Filling up your pool for summer? Expert says treat borehole water first
As the rainy season has come to an end and swimming pool water levels are now starting to drop, people have been asking about the best ways of filling their pools.
There are still many people who are making use of water delivery services where tankerloads of water are delivered to homes, at an estimated cost of between 20 to 40c per litre of water, a lot higher than the cost of municipal water.
Water restrictions in Cape Town were lifted since the first of November which allows homeowners to fill their pools using their municipal tap water. So is water delivery still necessary, or advisable?
What too are the implications of topping up your pool using either groundwater or tap water?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lionel Berman, owner of Monte Vista Pools for the best advice.
You can use council water as the price is cheaper than the water services provide.Lionel Berman, Owner - Monte Vista Pools
If you don't want to use council water then you can use water providers or you can use borehole water on the condition that you treat it before it goes into your pool.Lionel Berman, Owner - Monte Vista Pools
If you don't treat borehole water before it goes into your pool, the metals in the water might stain your pool, and make the water murky.Lionel Berman, Owner - Monte Vista Pools
He recommends when using borehole water for your pool, first treat the water in a container and only then pour the water from there into your pool already treated.
Water delivered for pools also still needs to be treated, explains Berman.
Listen to the advice in the audio below:
