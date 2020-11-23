[OPINION] 'Let’s rewrite the third act for Brackenfell High'
On Friday, 20 November I took a ten-minute walk from home to where 2000 EFF members were protesting against my alma mater over a private matric ball where allegedly only white learners were invited.
This wasn’t the first time the EFF had gathered in Brackenfell. The last time it turned violent, (surprisingly) not instigated by the red berets, but members of the community.
The EFF is awful. So too are violent right-wingers - two things can be true at the same time.
You don't have to support the red berets to acknowledge the very real problems being brought to light in Brackenfell.
In this Shakespearean tragedy, Brackenfell is playing the role of many similar former Model-C schools. Swap the name with almost any other school and you’d likely find the same issues affecting learners of colour. Maybe the EFF should be cast as our Iago, narcissistic and bent on revenge?
If we differ on the simple point that structural discrimination is real, woven into the very fabric of South Africa, then we cannot address what is wrong. Unconscious bias is no less real because of the intent behind it.
I've rightfully had complicated feelings about my old high school and my time there, even before the events of the last couple of weeks unfolded. I can feel empathy for the school for being the target of many people’s painful experiences while acknowledging that this kind of reckoning is understandable and inevitable.
There were at least three occasions where police acted against the EFF on Friday. The last one because party members were beating up a man who tried to get onto the makeshift stage the party addressed members from on the back of a light truck.
I cannot help but feel that party leader Julius Malema’s absence took the wind from the crowd’s sails. Regional leaders, self-styled ‘commissars’ took turns to shout out slogans and chants. But they rang hollow without the gravitas of top leadership. An opportunity to speak out on the issues wasted.
Since the last time I wrote on this issue, some of my ‘problematic’ behaviour from my school days has been pointed out to me. Rightfully so, and I will face that head on to the best of my ability. I do know better all these years later, not by accident or osmosis - but by learning.
But 2006, when I graduated, cannot be the benchmark against which we measure 2020. Has structural reform been addressed at all in the past 14 years?
The town of Brackenfell and the highschool bearing its name has a lot of work to do to make all kinds of South Africans feel welcome. Just because we’ve seen racism elsewhere doesn’t mean that Brackenfell gets off scot-free. 'Whataboutism' gets us nowhere. While some of my recollections and observations of the past and present could well be off the mark, pretending that there aren't real problems we have to deal with is wilful ignorance.
All the world’s a stage,
And all the men and women merely players;
They have their exits and their entrances,
And one man in his time plays many parts...
This cannot be Brackenfell’s curtain call. Let’s rewrite the third act.
Stephan Lombard is a producer on CapeTalk's Breakfast Show.
