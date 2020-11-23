Madikizela: DA must put an end to divisions to secure victory at 2021 elections





Madikizela was re-elected as the provincial leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) at the party's provincial conference on Saturday.

He says political infighting in 2018 and in 2019 has been a setback for the DA in the Western Cape.

He has called for unity following his re-election to the provincial top job.

Madikizela says political stability is needed if the DA plans to attract more supporters ahead of the 2021 local government elections.

We really need to unite behind the vision of the Democratic Alliance. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader in the Western Cape

You'll remember the Cape Town saga in 2018 and last year - there are still remnants of those divisions in the City and in other parts of the province. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader in the Western Cape

We really have to make sure that all of us are singing from the same hymn book. Secondly, we have to create a stable environment so we can attract more people to be part of the Democratic Alliance. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader in the Western Cape

Our objective in 2021, is that we want to be in government in all 30 municipalities. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader in the Western Cape

Madikizela has thanked DA delegates for showing faith in him at the party's virtual congress over the weekend.

The hotly contested conference was marred by controversy after Madikizela was accused of plotting to murder his rival for the position of provincial leader, Masizole Mnqasela.

An internal investigation by the DA's federal legal commission (FLC) found no merit to the allegations of an assassination plot.

Madikizela would not be drawn on the allegations but said that political leaders need to safeguard South Africa's democracy against such tactics.

We have a lot of work ahead of us together with the leadership I was elected with. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader in the Western Cape

You've heard the other story, and it's very unfortunate but I think the message that must go out, is that it must never be condoned in out South African politics. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader in the Western Cape

We must do everything we can as political leaders to make sure that we root out these kinds of tendencies because they are really bad for our democracy. Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA leader in the Western Cape

