'A gangster until the end' - journo describes slain 28s gang boss 'Ernie Lastig'





Police said that the attackers rear-ended Solomon's vehicle before opening fire, leaving three other people, including the child, critically wounded.

It's reported that Solomon's name was more recently linked to the Terrible Josters gang.

Despite his efforts to fashion himself as a peacemaker and an upstanding member of society, veteran journalist Henriette Geldenhuys says Solomon remained a gang boss until the very end.

Solomon was known as the leader of the 28s gang back in the 90s. In the later years, he tried to reinvent himself with many different hats as a rapper, film producer, Khoisan chief, and peacemaker.

However, Geldenhuys claims that Solomon was still deeply involved in the underworld, especially in the illegal trafficking of abalone to China.

He had survived an attempt on his life earlier this year.

Geldenhuys chats to CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit and highlights a number of parallels between Solomon and former Hard Livings leader Rashied Staggie who was murdered in December 2019.

RELATED: Staggie's murder symbolic of 'the death of the old order' - criminologist

Ernie Lastig was the most prominent abalone smuggler in South Africa for a very long time. For decades he has been in control of dealing in abalone with his connections with the Chinese mafia. Henriette Geldenhuys, veteran journalist

The 28s gang are known for smuggling abalone across the south coast. They keep a tight control of their territory. Henriette Geldenhuys, veteran journalist

RELATED: Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

Ernie was very 'rough and tough' in the 90s when I first met him, with gold chains and gold teeth. In hi later life, he created a persona that kind of separates him of gangsterism. Henriette Geldenhuys, veteran journalist

I believe he was a gangster until the end. He was a gang leader until the end. Henriette Geldenhuys, veteran journalist

I always say that the politicians don't rule South Africa, it's the 28s that rule South Africa. They are involved in so much crime across the country. Henriette Geldenhuys, veteran journalist

Listen to Henriette Geldenhuys chat to Lester Kiewit: