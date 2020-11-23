Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
Fake news and misinformation kill: How can you trust what you are told about Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Deputy Executive Director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:45
Constellations, conceptualised by internationally acclaimed theatre director and playwright Brett Bailey
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Bailey
Today at 18:08
Moody's and Fitch downgrades push SA further into junk
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Trudi Makhaya - economic advisor to SAs President Ramahosa at ...
Today at 18:12
Netcare's Annual earnings plummet by 84%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Pepkor Holdings reports 34.4% decline in annual profit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
Today at 18:49
CART: ???? Prosus begins the biggest share buyback in JSE history — about R80bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basil Sgourdos - CFO at Naspers
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: 20 Habits That Break Habits: Growing Greatness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Mbalula asked to intervene as trucks set alight: 'Our businesses are in danger'

23 November 2020 12:35 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
Mbalula
trucks burn
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
Truck Attacks
cargo trucks
TASA
Truckers Association of South Africa
Mary Phadi

At least 20 cargo trucks have been set alight or petrol-bombed in the past few days on routes leading in and out of Gauteng.

The Truckers Association of South Africa (Tasa) has called on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to take action as more trucks are torched on South Africa's major highways.

At least nine trucks were set alight on the N3 highway near KwaZulu-Natal overnight on Sunday.

Last night’s incident brings the number of trucks targeted in the area in recent days to 21.

Tasa president Mary Phadi says the association has not been able to determine a clear motive behind the attacks.

Phadi suspects that the attacks are linked to a labour relations dispute and has dismissed suggestions that a criminal syndicate could be responsible.

She has called on Minister Mbalula to meet with truck owners and other interest groups, such as the All Truck Drivers Foundation and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA) to help with the transformation of the trucking industry.

Earlier this year, disgruntled truck drivers staged a protest over local trucking companies hiring foreign nationals.

At the moment we are sitting with a situation where the ATDFASA is saying to us they are not sure who is behind everything.

Mary Phadi, President - Truckers Association of South Africa

We still have this understanding that the issue is about employment... If it's a syndicate, they wouldn't go after different trucks, they would target the same company.

Mary Phadi, President - Truckers Association of South Africa

In this case, they burned different trucks of different companies, therefore it is a danger for all of us.

Mary Phadi, President - Truckers Association of South Africa

The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula is not willing to come to the party to resolve this thing... It's all about employment.

Mary Phadi, President - Truckers Association of South Africa

Tasa secretary-general Beyers Mamakoko says the attack on trucks is a serious concern for business owners whose livelihoods are on the line.

He has echoed calls for Minister Mbalula to step up and bring an end to the situation.

There was no engagement with us, no information was given to us... We just saw trucks being attacked.

Beyers Mamakoko, Secretary General - Truckers Association of South Africa

We think it has to do with a strike... We need to find a solution when it comes to this.

Beyers Mamakoko, Secretary General - Truckers Association of South Africa

The Minister of Transport to engage with these people because our businesses are in danger as we speak. We don't know if we must take our trucks on the road today or if we must park them.

Beyers Mamakoko, Secretary General - Truckers Association of South Africa

Listen to Mary Phadi in conversation with Lester Kiewit:

Listen to Beyers Mamakoko in conversation with Africa Melane:


