Mbalula asked to intervene as trucks set alight: 'Our businesses are in danger'
The Truckers Association of South Africa (Tasa) has called on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to take action as more trucks are torched on South Africa's major highways.
At least nine trucks were set alight on the N3 highway near KwaZulu-Natal overnight on Sunday.
Last night’s incident brings the number of trucks targeted in the area in recent days to 21.
Tasa president Mary Phadi says the association has not been able to determine a clear motive behind the attacks.
Phadi suspects that the attacks are linked to a labour relations dispute and has dismissed suggestions that a criminal syndicate could be responsible.
She has called on Minister Mbalula to meet with truck owners and other interest groups, such as the All Truck Drivers Foundation and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA) to help with the transformation of the trucking industry.
Earlier this year, disgruntled truck drivers staged a protest over local trucking companies hiring foreign nationals.
At the moment we are sitting with a situation where the ATDFASA is saying to us they are not sure who is behind everything.Mary Phadi, President - Truckers Association of South Africa
We still have this understanding that the issue is about employment... If it's a syndicate, they wouldn't go after different trucks, they would target the same company.Mary Phadi, President - Truckers Association of South Africa
In this case, they burned different trucks of different companies, therefore it is a danger for all of us.Mary Phadi, President - Truckers Association of South Africa
The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula is not willing to come to the party to resolve this thing... It's all about employment.Mary Phadi, President - Truckers Association of South Africa
Tasa secretary-general Beyers Mamakoko says the attack on trucks is a serious concern for business owners whose livelihoods are on the line.
He has echoed calls for Minister Mbalula to step up and bring an end to the situation.
There was no engagement with us, no information was given to us... We just saw trucks being attacked.Beyers Mamakoko, Secretary General - Truckers Association of South Africa
We think it has to do with a strike... We need to find a solution when it comes to this.Beyers Mamakoko, Secretary General - Truckers Association of South Africa
The Minister of Transport to engage with these people because our businesses are in danger as we speak. We don't know if we must take our trucks on the road today or if we must park them.Beyers Mamakoko, Secretary General - Truckers Association of South Africa
Listen to Mary Phadi in conversation with Lester Kiewit:
Listen to Beyers Mamakoko in conversation with Africa Melane:
