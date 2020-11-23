EFF cries foul over 'Brackenfell 8' case, City of Cape Town says it plans to sue
Eight Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of public violence.
They were arrested in Brackenfell as police tried to disperse demonstrators last Friday using water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas.
The public violence case against the so-called 'Brackenfell 8' has been postponed to 12 February 2021, reports EWN's Kevin Brandt.
EFF regional secretary, Banzi Dambuza, has accused authorities of treating the 'Brackenfell 8' differently to a white man who was arrested in Brackenfell on Friday.
The man, who disrupted EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini’s address, was taken into police custody on Friday.
RELATED: Police arrest man who tried to disrupt EFF's Marshall Dlamini on stage
He was expected to appear in court on a charge of incitement.
However, he did not appear in court and his name was not on the court roll on Monday, Brandt tells CapeTalk.
The NPA has told EWN that the matter has been referred back to the police for further investigation.
We are unhappy that there is a different treatment from whiteness to blackness.Banzi Dambuza, Regional Secretary - EFF
The white racist that stood in the middle of the EFF at the march has been released with all charges dropped and yet the 'Brackenfell 8' have not had the charges dropped.Banzi Dambuza, Regional Secretary - EFF
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town plans to take civil action against the EFF to recover its costs in damage.
The City is still determining the cost of damages to municipal property during the protest in Brackenfell on Friday.
Preliminary reports indicate a fire engine was torched, roads and traffic lights were damaged, and a field was set alight by EFF protesters.
Car dealership windows were smashed at the corner of Paradys and Old Paarl Road, with private vehicles damaged due to stoning and several shops looted according to reports.
