Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion
Hamilton will receive a knighthood in the new year’s honours list after Boris Johnson personally recommended the seven-times Formula One world champion, [The Times UK reports.](http://Lewis Hamilton will receive a knighthood in the new year’s honours list after Boris Johnson personally recommended the seven-times Formula One world champion, The Times understands.)
The British racing driver made history a week ago when he won his seventh Formula One world title at the Turkish Grand Prix.
Hamilton now equals Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world drivers’ championships with his recent victory.
Last week, Johnson congratulated 35-year-old Hamilton for making the UK proud via social media.
An impressive victory - well done @LewisHamilton! You have made us all so proud 🇬🇧 https://t.co/2NYy3JlN0H— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 15, 2020
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena says Hamilton has been on the receiving end of a lot of hate due to his phenomenal success.
De Siena says Hamilton is using his platform to help tackle issues such as racial justice and environmental sustainability, which some critics do not support.
He says the F1 champion is trying to establish a future and brand for his life beyond motorsport.
I think anyone who is extremely successful will have detractors. As the youth say, 'Haters gonna hate'.Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
He's an exceptional sportsman and an exceptional human being, and I think he's becoming an exceptional activist for causes around the world.Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
When someone tends to dominate a sport like this, or any industry or field, they tend to receive a lot of hate... The exact same thing happened to Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
Listen to Ciro de Siena on The Midday Report:
