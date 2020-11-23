Police on the scene after multiple victims shot at Cape Town taxi rank
The incident happened at around noon and it's understood a number of people have been injured.
According to EWN, details surrounding the shooting are still sketchy, and police have not confirmed anything.
Police and law enforcement are combing the area and armed metro police officers could be seen searching taxis parked further down from where the shooting occurred, reports EWN's Shamiela Fischer.
This is a developing story. CapeTalk will update this article when more information emerges.
#CTtaxishooting There’s been a shooting at the Cape Town station deck this afternoon. Police are currently on scene. pic.twitter.com/tAFVay3Zhd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2020
#CTtaxishooting Police combing the scene at the taxi rank - where a shooting took place. KP pic.twitter.com/La7KyqlUSX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2020
Taxi's at the long distance taxi terminal had bullet holes in them Word on the ground is there is a dispute between a taxi organisation from Sea Point which holds permits for long distance travel and a group from Langa who does not have permits to stage at the Station Deck. pic.twitter.com/CWEPbO3xGx— Aron Hyman (@aron_hyman) November 23, 2020
#BREAKING: 7 people injured when shooting broke out at Cape Town station on taxi rank side. Shooter ran downstairs to station while shooting and fell. He has been arrested.@eNCA pic.twitter.com/lYPUt4iEBs— NadineTheron (@NadineTheron) November 23, 2020
Apparently there was a shooting at the Cape Town taxi rank . Be careful! Current situation right now. #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/wq3QR2VYmm— Cape Town Twins (@TheCPTtwins) November 23, 2020
