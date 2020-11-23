Pandor denies involvement in Bushiri escape plan while couple released in Malawi





The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has denied reports that it was involved in helping the Burishi couple escape earlier this month.

The Sunday Independent has reported that self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were allegedly smuggled out of the country with the collaborated help between Malawi and South African officials.

On Sunday, investigative journalist Piet Mahasha Rampedi claimed that the fugitives used diplomatic passports with false names with cosmetic facial changes to flee SA.

Minister Naledi Pandor dismissed the claims contained in an article, titled How the Bushiris were smuggled out of SA.

She has demanded the publication retract the story.

Pandor issued a statement slamming the article and threatening that her department will seek legal advice.

Government continues to investigate this matter and is working closely with the Government of the Republic of Malawi to achieve a resolution aimed at ensuring that the law of the Republic of South Africa is upheld.



Bushiris granted unconditional release by Malawi court

On Thursday last week, Magistrate Viva Nyimba ruled in the Lilongwe Magistrate's Court that the Bushiris should be released without bail because their arrest in Malawi was illegal, reports journalist Yvonne Sundu.

Sundu, a journalist at the Malawian newspaper The Nation, says the Bushiris are currently enjoying their freedom in Malawi.

Bushiri and his wife held a virtual church service on Sunday, she tells CapeTalk.

In the absence of a warrant of arrest, that makes the arrest of Bushiri and his wife illegal. That was the grounds for the magistrate to set these two free. Yvonne Sundu, Journalist - The Nation newspaper (Malawi)

On Sunday he [Bushiri] held an online church service with members of his ECG congregation. Yvonne Sundu, Journalist - The Nation newspaper (Malawi)

He's enjoying his right to association and right to movement in Malawi... but the start of the extradition process could spring the government of Malawi into action. Yvonne Sundu, Journalist - The Nation newspaper (Malawi)

