Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share
Pepkor Holdings profits fell by 34% in the year to 30 September 2020, the company announced on Monday.
Right now, trending on The Money Show:
-
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
-
Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving
-
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Steinhoff-owned budget clothing behemoth says it has gained “significant” market share in the clothing, footwear, homeware, and cellular segments.
The company’s sales grew by 3.6% (to R63.7 billion) in the year to the end of September.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell by 34.4% (to 62.6 cents).
It reported losses of R3 billion after write-downs of R4.8 billion.
The company reduced its net debt by R6.9 billion (to R7.1 billion).
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.
We lost R5 billion of revenue during the first five weeks of lockdown…Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor Holdings
A lot of people bought down into our segment of the market… our market got additional social grants…Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor Holdings
Just after lockdown, queues were very long… It’s our purpose to make lives better… when the economy is under pressure…Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor Holdings
We expect sales this Black Friday to be slightly less than last year… We’re driving digital platforms hard… important this year because of Covid infections… shopping online is safer.Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor Holdings
We’re not sure what Steinhoff’s plans are… We’re operating soundly…Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor Holdings
When Covid hit… we cut back on store openings. But not with PEP and Ackermans… there we continue to expand…Leon Lourens, CEO - Pepkor Holdings
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.Read More
Netcare profits hit buy Covid-19. Embarks on a job preservation strategy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa
A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.Read More
Make your retirement savings last longer
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.Read More
Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now
Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee.Read More
We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars
The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars.Read More
New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row
In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying
A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying?Read More
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)
Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.Read More