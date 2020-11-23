'High-stakes game' as Zondo Commission makes major moves against Zuma's defiance
The Zondo Commission will lay a criminal complaint with the police against former President Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the state capture inquiry without permission last week.
Zuma and his lawyer abruptly left after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed the former president's application for Zondo to recuse himself from the commission.
This, despite a summons for him to appear before the commission and answer questions.
Zuma's actions were in contravention of the Commissions Act of 1947.
According to the act, it is a criminal offence for someone who is summoned to appear and give evidence to leave before being excused.
On Monday, judge Zondo stated that Zuma was guilty of contempt for leaving the state capture commission without his permission.
Zondo revealed that he has requested that the secretary of the state capture inquiry lay a criminal charge against Zuma.
Zondo will also issue another fresh summons for Zuma to appear again, and this time and he's seeking an urgent order from the Constitutional Court to compel the former head of state to appear.
Zuma has defied the commission for over a year, says Daily Maverick's associate editor Ferial Haffajee.
Zondo has now come with a three-part response to Zuma's 'absconding' which is very serious.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
They've tried to set 16 different weeks where the former president would come and give his testimony because he has been named by 35 of the 257 witnesses.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
He has been defiant towards the commission for well over the year now.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
WATCH: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announces action against Jacob Zuma
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
