Netcare profits hit buy Covid-19. Embarks on a job preservation strategy

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police on the scene after multiple victims shot at Cape Town taxi rank Authorities are currently on the scene of a shooting at the Cape Town Station Deck taxi rank. 23 November 2020 2:57 PM
EFF cries foul over 'Brackenfell 8' case, City of Cape Town says it plans to sue The City of Cape Town is trying to put together a civil case against the EFF for damages caused during the demonstration on Friday... 23 November 2020 1:29 PM
'A gangster until the end' - journo describes slain 28s gang boss 'Ernie Lastig' Notorious Cape gang boss Ernest “Ernie Lastig” Solomon was shot and killed in Boksburg on Friday after coming under a hail of bull... 23 November 2020 11:37 AM
View all Local
'High-stakes game' as Zondo Commission makes major moves against Zuma's defiance After spending more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Judge Zondo has put former president Jacob Zuma on notice, say... 23 November 2020 5:34 PM
Madikizela: DA must put an end to divisions to secure victory at 2021 elections DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says party infighting could jeopardise plans for a clean sweep at next year’s municipal... 23 November 2020 10:09 AM
[OPINION] 'Let’s rewrite the third act for Brackenfell High' CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard, an alumnus of Brackenfell High School, says it is time to deal with structural racism. 23 November 2020 9:06 AM
View all Politics
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers. 23 November 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all World
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
View all Africa
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Netcare profits hit buy Covid-19. Embarks on a job preservation strategy

23 November 2020 7:05 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Netcare
Personal finance
Richard Friedland
investing
investments
stock picks
results
company results
COVID-19
Netcare Group
covid-19 in south africa
Netcare Group results
Netcare results

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Netcare’s profits fell 82.3% (to R439 million) in the year to 30 September 2020, the company reported on Monday.

Image:123rf.com

Right now, trending on The Money Show:

Group revenue fell 12.7% (to R18.8 billion).

Patient numbers fell by about a fifth, reported South Africa’s largest private hospital group.

Netcare treated 28 016 Covid-19 patients up to the end of September of which about half were admitted to hospital.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

The Health Ministry handled the crisis extremely well…

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

The pandemic is not over… We’re seeing a surge in the Eastern Cape… a lot depends on our behaviour… social distancing, wearing a mask, handwashing… We’re also seeing increases in the Cape Town metro and Garden Route…

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

We’re beginning to understand Covid-19 better… We don’t understand the long-term consequences. Until we have an effective vaccine, Covid will be a threat to our society… Can we get a vaccine early enough in South Africa? …

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

It’s the first time in our 23-year history that we haven’t been able to pay a dividend… We’re embarking on a job preservation strategy… our staff has sacrificed so much… Preserving jobs is more effective than creating them…

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

We’re confident of a recovery in the second half of next year…

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

This was our finest hour… We dealt with enormous existential anxiety, nurses worrying if they will take this home to their children…

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


23 November 2020 7:05 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Netcare
Personal finance
Richard Friedland
investing
investments
stock picks
results
company results
COVID-19
Netcare Group
covid-19 in south africa
Netcare Group results
Netcare results

More from MyMoney Online

JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange 123rf 123rfbusiness

Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever

23 November 2020 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

new-pep-logo2jpg

Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share

23 November 2020 7:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki Celerio 123rf

[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa

18 November 2020 3:12 PM

A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poor elderly woman counting money retirement 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Make your retirement savings last longer

13 November 2020 11:34 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy homeowner first-time property 123rf 123rfbusiness

Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now

12 November 2020 11:56 AM

Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tax-e-filing-tax-refund-claim-SARS-taxpayer-paper-work-123rf

We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars

12 November 2020 10:38 AM

The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Datsun-go-car-dealership

New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row

11 November 2020 2:33 PM

In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying

11 November 2020 12:02 PM

A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday shoppers shopping consumerism 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)

11 November 2020 10:35 AM

Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

2 November 2020 6:31 PM

Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

Business Lifestyle

Police on the scene after multiple victims shot at Cape Town taxi rank

Local

'A gangster until the end' - journo describes slain 28s gang boss 'Ernie Lastig'

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO: Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede

23 November 2020 9:00 PM

DBE probes another leaked matric exam paper

23 November 2020 8:59 PM

Severe thunderstorms, localised flooding expected in Gauteng on Tuesday

23 November 2020 7:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA