Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police on the scene after multiple victims shot at Cape Town taxi rank Authorities are currently on the scene of a shooting at the Cape Town Station Deck taxi rank. 23 November 2020 2:57 PM
EFF cries foul over 'Brackenfell 8' case, City of Cape Town says it plans to sue The City of Cape Town is trying to put together a civil case against the EFF for damages caused during the demonstration on Friday... 23 November 2020 1:29 PM
'A gangster until the end' - journo describes slain 28s gang boss 'Ernie Lastig' Notorious Cape gang boss Ernest “Ernie Lastig” Solomon was shot and killed in Boksburg on Friday after coming under a hail of bull... 23 November 2020 11:37 AM
View all Local
'High-stakes game' as Zondo Commission makes major moves against Zuma's defiance After spending more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Judge Zondo has put former president Jacob Zuma on notice, say... 23 November 2020 5:34 PM
Madikizela: DA must put an end to divisions to secure victory at 2021 elections DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says party infighting could jeopardise plans for a clean sweep at next year’s municipal... 23 November 2020 10:09 AM
[OPINION] 'Let’s rewrite the third act for Brackenfell High' CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard, an alumnus of Brackenfell High School, says it is time to deal with structural racism. 23 November 2020 9:06 AM
View all Politics
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers. 23 November 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you... Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all World
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
View all Africa
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 19 November 2020 1:54 PM
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval. 18 November 2020 3:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

23 November 2020 8:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Woolies
Bruce Whitfield
Checkers
36ONE Asset Management
delivery
Evan Walker
deliveries
sixty60
woolies dash

Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).

Woolworths is taking on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 service.

A Woolworths Food store. Image: EWN

Right now, trending on The Money Show:

The upmarket retailer announced its new ‘home deliveries within an hour’ service – Woolies Dash – in a tweet on Monday.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Evan Walker, a Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

Stock availability is a key issue… a logistical nightmare… a 60-minute cut-off is so important… but it comes with a lot of issues…

Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

On the Checkers app, you’re limited to 30 items per delivery… It’s not a big lead-time – 60 minutes – to get it to your door…

Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

It’s a very good offering… These South African retailers are very, very good businesses… There’s no doubt they will get it right.

Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

Information is everything…

Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


23 November 2020 8:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Woolies
Bruce Whitfield
Checkers
36ONE Asset Management
delivery
Evan Walker
deliveries
sixty60
woolies dash

More from Business

break bad habits build good 123rf

20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais

23 November 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange 123rf 123rfbusiness

Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever

23 November 2020 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

new-pep-logo2jpg

Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share

23 November 2020 7:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-worker-frontline-Covid-19-hospital-staff-PPE-face-shield-mask-123rf

Netcare profits hit buy Covid-19. Embarks on a job preservation strategy

23 November 2020 7:05 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Garbage junk

Is South Africa on the brink of default? No, says Ramaphosa economic advisor

23 November 2020 6:28 PM

South Africa's economy is a piece of junk. Bruce Whitfield interviews Trudi Makhaya, the Presidential economic advisor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190904-worcester-truck-edjpg

Mbalula asked to intervene as trucks set alight: 'Our businesses are in danger'

23 November 2020 12:35 PM

At least 20 cargo trucks have been set alight or petrol-bombed in the past few days on routes leading in and out of Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk

21 November 2020 8:45 AM

Global rating agencies Fitch and Moody's both downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into junk on Friday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sabc-8jpg

'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming'

20 November 2020 7:32 AM

Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200319 Lesetja Kganyago

'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting'

19 November 2020 8:40 PM

Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lightbulb-ideajpg

Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?

19 November 2020 7:39 PM

'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

break bad habits build good 123rf

20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais

23 November 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sleep-bed-alarm-clock-time-duration-rest-health-123rf

Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae

21 November 2020 10:42 AM

Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday

Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt

19 November 2020 3:07 PM

The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 during Black Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dbn-tourism-clement-lesterjpg

Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you...

19 November 2020 3:01 PM

Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab Vogue YouTube Channel Harry Styles

[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes

19 November 2020 10:39 AM

Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki Celerio 123rf

[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa

18 November 2020 3:12 PM

A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blue Train wikimedia commons

Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper

18 November 2020 12:21 PM

Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airlink-airline

'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region

17 November 2020 5:44 PM

Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

older-woman-ageing-menopause-under-eye-bags-wrinkles-eye-patches-skincare-123rf

Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause

17 November 2020 4:41 PM

A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pigeon statue shit pixabay

Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why

17 November 2020 1:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

Business Lifestyle

Police on the scene after multiple victims shot at Cape Town taxi rank

Local

'A gangster until the end' - journo describes slain 28s gang boss 'Ernie Lastig'

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO: Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede

23 November 2020 9:00 PM

DBE probes another leaked matric exam paper

23 November 2020 8:59 PM

Severe thunderstorms, localised flooding expected in Gauteng on Tuesday

23 November 2020 7:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA