Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
Woolworths is taking on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 service.
Right now, trending on The Money Show:
-
Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving
-
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
-
Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share
The upmarket retailer announced its new ‘home deliveries within an hour’ service – Woolies Dash – in a tweet on Monday.
EXCITING NEWS! Coming soon…WOOLIES DASH. Woolies groceries delivered fast and fresh within the hour. Watch this space 😉 pic.twitter.com/5RpXAOBacz— Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) November 23, 2020
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Evan Walker, a Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Stock availability is a key issue… a logistical nightmare… a 60-minute cut-off is so important… but it comes with a lot of issues…Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management
On the Checkers app, you’re limited to 30 items per delivery… It’s not a big lead-time – 60 minutes – to get it to your door…Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management
It’s a very good offering… These South African retailers are very, very good businesses… There’s no doubt they will get it right.Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management
Information is everything…Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.Read More
Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.Read More
Netcare profits hit buy Covid-19. Embarks on a job preservation strategy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
Is South Africa on the brink of default? No, says Ramaphosa economic advisor
South Africa's economy is a piece of junk. Bruce Whitfield interviews Trudi Makhaya, the Presidential economic advisor.Read More
Mbalula asked to intervene as trucks set alight: 'Our businesses are in danger'
At least 20 cargo trucks have been set alight or petrol-bombed in the past few days on routes leading in and out of Gauteng.Read More
Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk
Global rating agencies Fitch and Moody's both downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into junk on Friday evening.Read More
'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming'
Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments.Read More
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting'
Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB).Read More
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?
'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.Read More
More from Lifestyle
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae
Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae.Read More
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt
The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 during Black Friday.Read More
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you...
Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades!Read More
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes
Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.Read More
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa
A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.Read More
Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper
Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson.Read More
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region
Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this month.Read More
Facebook group grows into community of bold women with new approach to menopause
A trio of women has started a growing online community with the hopes of changing the narrative around menopause.Read More
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why
Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).Read More