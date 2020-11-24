Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt
"No such potential criminal sanction has ever been ordered by a judicial commission against a current or former South African head of state,” writes Karyn Maughan of News24.
A battle for the ages is unfolding between corruption accused former President Jacob Zuma and Judge Raymond Zondo, the head of the Commission Zuma himself helped to establish.
On Thursday, Zuma caused a stir when he walked out of proceedings – without permission – upon losing his bid to get Zondo to recuse himself.
Zondo is now turning to Saps to lay a criminal charge against Zuma, and to compel him to take the stand at Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
Refilwe Moloto asked Maughan to explain Zuma and Zondo’s strategies.
There can be no allegation that the former President didn’t know what he was doing… he says he absolutely respects the Commission and wants to cooperate… but he feels its biased against him… When he walked out it was a clear act of defiance, a clear act of manifest disrespect, opening the door for the Inquiry to go to the Constitutional Court…Karyn Maughan, News24
About 99 other people were subpoenaed to appear in front of the Commission… everyone is equal in front of the law! … Now, it’s in the hands of the NPA to decide whether charges are going to be laid or not.Karyn Maughan, News24
We’re in an extraordinary situation… it has never-ever been argued in the Constitutional Court before… We [Zondo Commission] have our backs against the wall… the most pivotal witness is not coming… hear our argument, urgently! … This is nail-biting stuff!Karyn Maughan, News24
It’s likely that he [Zuma] arrives at the Commission and simply refuses to answer questions…Karyn Maughan, News24
We still haven’t heard from President Cyril Ramaphosa. We still haven’t heard from Ace Magashule. We still haven’t heard from Brian Molefe. We still haven’t heard from Anoj Singh. There are a lot of people we need to hear from! It’s going to be a nail-biting next few weeks.Karyn Maughan, News24
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
