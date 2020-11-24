Station Deck shooting: Links to extortion racket or taxi conflict not ruled out
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says it's unclear whether the incident is linked to ongoing taxi-related violence.
Smith says officials are also investigating whether the shooting could have been an attempted hijacking gone wrong or possibly linked to the alleged extortion rackets operating in Cape Town.
One of the suspected gunmen, a 31-year-old male, was arrested by a traffic officer who was on patrol in the area shortly after the incident.
The officer chased the suspect from the taxi rank and apprehended him on the corner Strand Street and Buitenkant Street in the city centre.
The suspect was carrying a 9mm firearm, according to Smith.
It's believed that the gunmen were travelling in a white VW polo, which Smith says may have been linked to an attempted taxi hijacking last week.
A little bit after 12 midday we had a shooting incident at the station deck.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
We had an officer who arrested a suspect who fled the scene on foot after the accident.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
It's claimed that the white VW polo had in fact been involved in an attempted hijacking in the CBD last week.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
It's not clear whether it's a taxi conflict that played itself out to the expense of innocent bystanders or if it was an attempted hijacking or if it is extortion-related. These facts will come out in the next couple of days.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
The City's mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase says more police resources are needed to address taxi associations and taxi violence in Cape Town.
She says SAPS needs to follow leads to get the to bottom of the case.
The taxi industry is known for this sort of thing and it's something that we have been trying for years to get SAPS to get a grip on.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
