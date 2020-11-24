Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo
Capitec Bank is the latest to announce a “virtual card”, intended to make life a little easier and a lot safer.
Clients have complete, on-demand control of things such as limits and users can cancel it in an instant.
Refilwe Moloto asked tech journalist Nafisa Akabor what a virtual card is, and how it keeps you safe.
Does “more secure” have to mean “more complicated”?
How to activate your Capitec Virtual Card
-
Open the app and sign in
-
Tap “cards” in the bottom tab bar
-
Choose “virtual card” in the top-right corner
-
Tap “add virtual card” button, then follow the steps to sign up.
It works as normal… but it’s just safer… I forgot about it. It’s just working as it should.Nafisa Akabor, technology journalist
FNB has a dynamic CVV that changes every hour…Nafisa Akabor, technology journalist
You have no reason not to use a virtual card… This is way more secure… multiple layers of security… It’s just safer. If you want to get your crime stats – the breaches – down, you have to go this route.Nafisa Akabor, technology journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
