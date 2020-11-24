Streaming issues? Report here
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

24 November 2020 9:56 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Technology
FNB
Capitec Bank
Refilwe Moloto
tech
Fintech
scamwatch
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
virtual card
Nafisa Akabor

"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."

Capitec Bank is the latest to announce a “virtual card”, intended to make life a little easier and a lot safer.

Clients have complete, on-demand control of things such as limits and users can cancel it in an instant.

Refilwe Moloto asked tech journalist Nafisa Akabor what a virtual card is, and how it keeps you safe.

Does “more secure” have to mean “more complicated”?

Business articles that are trending, right now:

How to activate your Capitec Virtual Card

  • Open the app and sign in

  • Tap “cards” in the bottom tab bar

  • Choose “virtual card” in the top-right corner

  • Tap “add virtual card” button, then follow the steps to sign up.

It works as normal… but it’s just safer… I forgot about it. It’s just working as it should.

Nafisa Akabor, technology journalist

FNB has a dynamic CVV that changes every hour…

Nafisa Akabor, technology journalist

You have no reason not to use a virtual card… This is way more secure… multiple layers of security… It’s just safer. If you want to get your crime stats – the breaches – down, you have to go this route.

Nafisa Akabor, technology journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


