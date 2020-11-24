Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo





Capitec Bank is the latest to announce a “virtual card”, intended to make life a little easier and a lot safer.

Clients have complete, on-demand control of things such as limits and users can cancel it in an instant.

Refilwe Moloto asked tech journalist Nafisa Akabor what a virtual card is, and how it keeps you safe.

Does “more secure” have to mean “more complicated”?

How to activate your Capitec Virtual Card

Open the app and sign in

Tap “cards” in the bottom tab bar

Choose “virtual card” in the top-right corner

Tap “add virtual card” button, then follow the steps to sign up.

It works as normal… but it’s just safer… I forgot about it. It’s just working as it should. Nafisa Akabor, technology journalist

FNB has a dynamic CVV that changes every hour… Nafisa Akabor, technology journalist

You have no reason not to use a virtual card… This is way more secure… multiple layers of security… It’s just safer. If you want to get your crime stats – the breaches – down, you have to go this route. Nafisa Akabor, technology journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.