[PICTURES] Cape Town firefighters deliver baby on a roof in Belhar





Firefighters from the City of Cape Town delivered a baby in Belhar early on Tuesday morning.

Image credit: City of Cape Town

The Belhar Fire Station received a call at 04:38 am and, upon arriving at the scene, found the mother on the roof of a house in Belhar Extension.

Apparently, she had to cross the roof as the only way to leave her yard.

Image credit: City of Cape Town

Staff clamped and cut the baby’s umbilical cord and monitored his vitals until a rescue vehicle arrived from Epping Fire Station.

Firefighters assisted the mom and baby while on the roof.

At 05:32 am, the mom and baby were safely transported to the hospital.