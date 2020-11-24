[PICTURES] Cape Town firefighters deliver baby on a roof in Belhar
Firefighters from the City of Cape Town delivered a baby in Belhar early on Tuesday morning.
The Belhar Fire Station received a call at 04:38 am and, upon arriving at the scene, found the mother on the roof of a house in Belhar Extension.
Apparently, she had to cross the roof as the only way to leave her yard.
Staff clamped and cut the baby’s umbilical cord and monitored his vitals until a rescue vehicle arrived from Epping Fire Station.
Firefighters assisted the mom and baby while on the roof.
At 05:32 am, the mom and baby were safely transported to the hospital.
