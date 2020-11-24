Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:18
Family Matters - how many kids still don't have places in school for 2021?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 14:50
Music with Darren English
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darren English
Today at 15:20
Moslem tombs to become heritage sites
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Quahnita Samie - Heritage Consultant at ...
Today at 15:40
Tourism specialist says locals not enough to replace lack of international tourists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lee-Anne Bac - Director for tourism and travel at BDO
Today at 15:50
US Elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 16:05
Pandemic insurance claims
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:20
SAHRC on Brackenfell situation + the land invasion court case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 17:05
Judge Parker still working despite JSC suspension recommendation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Johan Kriegler - Former Justice Of The Constitu at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:20
Update on rising hospitalisation numbers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:45
McLaren Senna on sale for R29,900,000
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital Annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing for your children
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rick Martin - CFO at Satrix
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DBE investigating after second matric exam paper leak The DBE is investigating reports that the Physical Sciences Paper 2 was leaked and circulated before the exam on Monday morning. 24 November 2020 1:14 PM
'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC The Western Cape Health Department says it has seen an increase in the numbers of active Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations... 24 November 2020 12:34 PM
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday. 24 November 2020 12:18 PM
View all Local
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt "We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!" 24 November 2020 8:37 AM
'High-stakes game' as Zondo Commission makes major moves against Zuma's defiance After spending more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Judge Zondo has put former president Jacob Zuma on notice, say... 23 November 2020 5:34 PM
Madikizela: DA must put an end to divisions to secure victory at 2021 elections DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says party infighting could jeopardise plans for a clean sweep at next year’s municipal... 23 November 2020 10:09 AM
View all Politics
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae. 21 November 2020 10:42 AM
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 duri... 19 November 2020 3:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt "We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!" 24 November 2020 8:37 AM
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma' "One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne. 20 November 2020 8:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows

24 November 2020 11:35 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Absa
Absa group
African Development Bank
George Asante
COVID-19
Covid-19 in Africa
African financial markets
2020 Absa African Financial Markets Index
AFMI
Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum
Blue Bond
Coronabonds
Merj
Emerging Market Bond index
African Continent Free Trade Area

Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).

Article by George Asante, Head of Global Markets for Regional Operations, Absa Group.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been disruptive across the globe, it has provided a unique opportunity to take a critical look at how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

As shown by the newly released 2020 Absa African Financial Markets Index (AFMI), the continent made significant progress in terms of its ability to respond to changing market conditions.

If I was to identify one theme that stood out for me in 2020, it would be “Innovation”. While the word does tend to get over-used, I think we can genuinely celebrate innovation and the products that are coming to market.

Now in its fourth year of publication, the Index is independently produced by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum. It records the openness and accessibility of financial markets across the continent and serves as a guide for governments and policymakers to put the necessary infrastructure in place to deepen and improve the markets to enable African countries to attract their fair share of global investments, at risk-reduced levels.

The Seychelles has been one of the standout performers in the AFMI in the last 12 months and their issuing of a $15m “Blue Bond” to stimulate its local economy has been touted as one of the under-stated financial success stories over the period – but we need more of this kind of thinking.

The “Coronabonds” issued by the African Development Bank are proof that we can develop African solutions for African markets. The $3 billion funding from the bond is being used to specifically respond to the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic across the continent.

Looking at equity markets, the Seychelles’ Merj exchange attracted additional listings, leading it to be only one of three countries where market capitalisation increased over the year. The Stock Exchange of Mauritius amended its trading rules to open its market to international central securities depositories while Uganda launched its new primary dealer system designed to encourage secondary market activity.

Angola implemented rules to route more foreign currency directly through its commercial banks and Kenya‘s Capital Markets Authority introduced rules for share buybacks, potentially encouraging market activity. Angola’s first tax treaty, which it signed with Portugal, came into force.

Namibian pension funds have shown rapid growth in recent years and the country now has the highest level of pension assets per capita in the Index while Eswatini has the largest pension funds relative to the size of its local market, which shows the potential available for local investors to propel market development. Survey respondents highlighted several successful financial inclusion initiatives such as Angola’s Kwenda project and Mauritius and Nigeria’s embrace of fintech companies.

Egypt has invested in significant reforms which have not escaped the attention of global investment heavyweights and the Egyptian local bonds are now to be included in the prestigious JP Morgan Emerging Market Bond index – only the third African country to do so. The decision by policymakers to focus on long-term bond issuances of 20 years instead of shorter-term issuances is a sign of financial maturity.

Others notable reforms in Egypt include embracing a free-floating currency regime which has made a significant difference in attracting foreign capital flows. The equity market is rank in the top 3 most liquid on the continent with $50m - $60m daily liquidity and a broad-based local investor franchise while global investors are becoming increasingly more active in the market.

If we think back to 2008 when African financial markets were in their infancy, the liquidity crunch was felt across the bond, equity and foreign exchange markets and characterized by disorderly execution of trades and an extremely high liquidity premium.

Today, the improved depth and better liquidity in African markets mean a reduced illiquidity premium and savings which at the macro level. These savings can be deployed into local infrastructure which in turn drives the investment case for the region.

Sustainable Finance is also becoming a watchword for African financial markets. Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt are among countries that have issued sovereign green bonds in the past year. Rwanda is establishing a green investment bank, while Uganda plans to develop a fund for post-disaster environmental restoration.

These kinds of innovations give me hope that we will build a more sustainable financial ecosystem which will solidify our markets against future shocks.

What do the next 10 years look like?

The events of 2020 have provided us with a chance to introspect and recognise just how far we have come when looking at the state of financial markets on the continent, but we now also have the chance to look forward to creating our own innovative financial tools.

I am encouraged by the number of new research houses focusing on research on African financial markets. The more information that is available means that investors can make better-educated decisions around risk and reward.

The African Fixed Income Initiative is critical for growing domestic markets. Improved liquidity translates into greater transparency and price discovery and this will attract foreign investors who are actively seeking decent yield in a “low-yield” world.

While I admire the innovation around the Coronabonds, which was listed on the London Stock Exchange, greater success will be achieved if such novel securities are cross-listed on African Exchanges with broad-based participation by African investors.

While there has been a lot of focus on the African Continent Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, this initiative is still in its infancy and we need to start having discussions about how we prepare financial markets to better facilitate trade in this area. A simple example is that Namibia and Botswana are geographical neighbours and yet the easiest way to settle a wholesale transaction across the borders is to go through another foreign currency.

As Africa emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, my wish is to see governments, multilateral institutions and key Corporates use their balance sheet to facilitate and drive innovation in the financial markets. The AFMI data show it clearly: the continent is no longer a collection of outlying frontier markets – we are a critical part of the global economy and we represent a very real investment opportunity.

Can we seize this opportunity with both hands?


24 November 2020 11:35 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Absa
Absa group
African Development Bank
George Asante
COVID-19
Covid-19 in Africa
African financial markets
2020 Absa African Financial Markets Index
AFMI
Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum
Blue Bond
Coronabonds
Merj
Emerging Market Bond index
African Continent Free Trade Area

More from Business

Young woman holds smart phone and credit card banking 123rf 123rfbusiness

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

24 November 2020 9:56 AM

"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

break bad habits build good 123rf

20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais

23 November 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131022wolworths3 .jpg

Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

23 November 2020 8:04 PM

Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange 123rf 123rfbusiness

Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever

23 November 2020 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

new-pep-logo2jpg

Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share

23 November 2020 7:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-worker-frontline-Covid-19-hospital-staff-PPE-face-shield-mask-123rf

Netcare profits hit by Covid-19. Embarks on a job preservation strategy

23 November 2020 7:05 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Garbage junk

Is South Africa on the brink of default? No, says Ramaphosa economic advisor

23 November 2020 6:28 PM

South Africa's economy is a piece of junk. Bruce Whitfield interviews Trudi Makhaya, the Presidential economic advisor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190904-worcester-truck-edjpg

Mbalula asked to intervene as trucks set alight: 'Our businesses are in danger'

23 November 2020 12:35 PM

At least 20 cargo trucks have been set alight or petrol-bombed in the past few days on routes leading in and out of Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk

21 November 2020 8:45 AM

Global rating agencies Fitch and Moody's both downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into junk on Friday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sabc-8jpg

'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming'

20 November 2020 7:32 AM

Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

flag-of-Ethiopia-soldiers-arm-army-troops-military-conflict

Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues

18 November 2020 5:53 PM

Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bush

South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape

18 November 2020 1:42 PM

Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bushiri

Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process

16 November 2020 6:40 PM

A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail and fled to Malawi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards

10 November 2020 2:20 PM

Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Panther movie poster 123rf

[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election

6 November 2020 2:14 PM

"In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld 123rflifestyle

TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company

29 October 2020 8:24 PM

You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rainbow-flag-lgbtiq-lgbt-lgbti-gay-rights-homosexuality-law-gavel-court-123rf

Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week

26 October 2020 12:40 PM

A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag dagga cannabis marijuana 123rfbusiness 123rf

Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry

23 October 2020 10:51 AM

The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kabwe-map2jpg

Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia

21 October 2020 8:25 PM

A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bubu-ogisipng

Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story

21 October 2020 4:15 PM

Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Young woman holds smart phone and credit card banking 123rf 123rfbusiness

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

24 November 2020 9:56 AM

"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201117 Zuma3

Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt

24 November 2020 8:37 AM

"We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Orange prison overalls 123rf

'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma'

20 November 2020 8:58 AM

"One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazon truck lorry 123rfbusiness 123rf

Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon

19 November 2020 1:54 PM

We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki Celerio 123rf

[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa

18 November 2020 3:12 PM

A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pigeon statue shit pixabay

Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why

17 November 2020 1:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poor elderly woman counting money retirement 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Make your retirement savings last longer

13 November 2020 11:34 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office

11 November 2020 6:52 PM

Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mmusi-maimane-studio-imagejpg

Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…

11 November 2020 1:16 PM

Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICTURES] Cape Town firefighters deliver baby on a roof in Belhar

Local

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Economic empowerment is integral to ending GBV, says Nkoana-Mashabane

24 November 2020 12:57 PM

Russia says Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective

24 November 2020 12:55 PM

Nehawu to march on Thursday over public servant salary increases

24 November 2020 12:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA