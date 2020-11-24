'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC





In the first week of October, there were roughly 550 people admitted to the Western Cape's public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

As of Monday 23 November, the total number of Covid-19 hospital admissions in the province stands at 850.

The Western Cape Health Department's chief of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem says in addition to increased hospitalisations, the province's daily Covid-19 deaths and test positivity rate are also climbing.

He has warned Western Cape residents that complacency may have "explosive" consequences, especially with Black Friday and festive season social gatherings taking place.

What we have noticed in these cluster outbreaks is this huge complacency that has crept in. Maybe it's Covid-19 fatigue, but our people have just become so complacent. That is a potentially explosive situation. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Health Department

At the same time, the Western Cape government has issued an urgent hotspot alert for the Garden Route, which is facing a spike in Covid-19 infections that's contributing to the notable growth of active cases in the province.

Health authorities are concerned about the increasing number of cases in George, Knysna and Bitou. George, where the highest number of active cases are in the province.

We are extremely worried about the Garden Route... but we are also seeing an increase in active cases and new cases across the metropole. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Health Department

Dr. Kariem explains that there is a difference between a Covid-19 resurgence and what is known as a "second wave".

He says a resurgence is when there is an increase of beyond 20% in cases while a second wave is an exponential increase in cases over a long period of time.

A second was is a longer period of time of resurgence, where the rise in test positivity just continues on an upward trajectory. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Health Department

We usually categorise it as an alert first, a resurgence, and then a second wave. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Health Department

