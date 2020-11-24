'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma
The decision by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to seek criminal action against former president Jacob Zuma following his walk-out from the state capture inquiry last week is being met with support from the National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel).
No one is above the law.Mvuzo Notyesi, President - National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel)
Zuma left the commission without the permission of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday, after Zondo had dismissed the former president's application for his recusal from the inquiry.
BREAKING:— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) November 23, 2020
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has requested Secretary of Commission to law criminal complaint with @SAPoliceService against Fmr President Zuma for walking out of State Capture Inqury.
Everyone is equal before the law, Zondo says.
Nadel president Mvuzo Notyesi says Zondo's decision to pursue criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma is important for two reasons:
To restore the dignity of the commission and send the message that everyone has a responsibility to act according to the law.Mvuzo Notyesi, President - National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel)
It imposes more duty on those who hold public office to lead by example and ensure that they are law-abiding citizens.Mvuzo Notyesi, President - National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel)
National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel) has also been critical of a subsequent statement issued by the Zuma Foundation.
It seemed to encourage the action of the walkout from the commission of inquiry.Mvuzo Notyesi, President - National Association of Democratic Lawyers of South Africa (Nadel)
National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) statement on JG Zuma Foundation’s media statement - “statement is an affront to our constitutional order” pic.twitter.com/a7BwTWnHC3— Franny Rabkin (@franstaar) November 22, 2020
