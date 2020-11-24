Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Legal rights and issues within relationships and separation.
Guests
Claire Thomson - Head of Family law and CEO: Witz Inc. Attorneys
Today at 21:05
Launch for 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children 2020
Guests
Lisa Vetten - project consultant in the Faculty of Humanities at UJ working on a project on gendered violence and
Today at 21:30
Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports Health screenings and questionnaires will be scrapped for domestic travellers as the Port Health Services refocus on international... 24 November 2020 7:50 PM
WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem Parents from across the Western Cape have been urged to confirm their child's placement for the 2021 school year. 24 November 2020 4:13 PM
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema "You are not going to threaten the police and think they'll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!... 24 November 2020 2:21 PM
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday. 24 November 2020 12:18 PM
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt "We're in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!" 24 November 2020 8:37 AM
'High-stakes game' as Zondo Commission makes major moves against Zuma's defiance After spending more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Judge Zondo has put former president Jacob Zuma on notice, say... 23 November 2020 5:34 PM
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay's John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there's no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It's just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB's virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It's way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world's most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
It's 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let's give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there's no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It's just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB's virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It's way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema

24 November 2020 2:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
EFF
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters
POPCRU
Bheki Cele
Police Minister
EWN
Kevin Brandt
Minister of Police
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk

"You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!"

We will treat them the same way we treated them in the 80s. We will not only fight at their picket lines; we will also go to their homes and fight them in their own houses with their own families. We are not scared of the police.

Julius Malema, leader - EFF

You are not going to threaten the police and think the police are going to fold their arms and stand back. The job of the police is inscribed in the Constitution, Section 205 sub-three, that is to protect, prevent, investigate and uphold the law.

Bheki Cele, Minister of Police
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

Police Minister Bheki Cele and police union Popcru have spoken out against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s threats to attack Saps officials, calling his statements “reckless, irresponsible and dangerous”.

Addressing followers in the Free State on Sunday, Malema made threatening warnings against the police.

Zain Johnson interviewed EWN reporter Kevin Brandt.

Some of the EFF leaders feel it wasn’t necessary for Saps to contain the crowd in this way…

Kevin Brandt, reporter - EWN

… Malema is clearly seen encouraging direct violence against members of Saps…

Kevin Brandt, reporter - EWN

The Police Minister said, ‘Use your tools of the trade’… Indicating police officials won’t hesitate to defend themselves…

Kevin Brandt, reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


international-travel-tourism-airport-borders-flight-destination-tourist-123rf

Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports

24 November 2020 7:50 PM

Health screenings and questionnaires will be scrapped for domestic travellers as the Port Health Services refocus on international flights.

Read More

School learner pupil reading classroon 123rfeducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem

24 November 2020 4:13 PM

Parents from across the Western Cape have been urged to confirm their child’s placement for the 2021 school year.

Read More

funeral-parlour-burial-coffin-undertaker-death-123rf

This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans...

24 November 2020 2:14 PM

Ryan Blumenthal joins CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to share his experience as a forensic pathologist working in South Africa.

Read More

Woman smoking dagga cannabis marijuana joint 123rf

'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'

24 November 2020 1:38 PM

"Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga."

Read More

refugeesgif

[UPDATED] CoCT pleads with national government to engage over refugee crisis

24 November 2020 1:26 PM

This article has been updated to reflect that no official agreement has been reached regarding the reintegration of refugees from the Wingfield Military Base and Paint City sites.

Read More

Forest Hill Matrics 1.jpg

DBE investigating second matric exam paper leak

24 November 2020 1:14 PM

The DBE is investigating reports that the Physical Sciences Paper 2 was leaked and circulated before the exam on Monday morning.

Read More

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC

24 November 2020 12:34 PM

The Western Cape Health Department says it has seen an increase in the numbers of active Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province.

Read More

Zuma

'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma

24 November 2020 12:18 PM

DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday.

Read More

Belhar roof baby B

[PICTURES] Cape Town firefighters deliver baby on a roof in Belhar

24 November 2020 10:48 AM

Firefighters found the woman, about to give birth, on the roof of her house in Belhar.

Read More

201124-ct-station-deck-edjpg

Station Deck shooting: Links to extortion racket or taxi conflict not ruled out

24 November 2020 10:43 AM

Six men and a woman in a wheelchair were injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon at the Station Deck taxi rank.

Read More

Zuma

'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma

24 November 2020 12:18 PM

DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday.

Read More

201117 Zuma3

Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt

24 November 2020 8:37 AM

"We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!"

Read More

180820-state-capture-zondo-jpg

'High-stakes game' as Zondo Commission makes major moves against Zuma's defiance

23 November 2020 5:34 PM

After spending more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Judge Zondo has put former president Jacob Zuma on notice, says Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee.

Read More

181108-bonginkosi-madikizelajpg

Madikizela: DA must put an end to divisions to secure victory at 2021 elections

23 November 2020 10:09 AM

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says party infighting could jeopardise plans for a clean sweep at next year’s municipal elections.

Read More

Brackenfell High School

[OPINION] 'Let’s rewrite the third act for Brackenfell High'

23 November 2020 9:06 AM

CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard, an alumnus of Brackenfell High School, says it is time to deal with structural racism.

Read More

171008bonginkosi madikizela

Madikizela re-elected as DA’s WC leader, party dismisses claims of 'planned hit'

22 November 2020 11:23 AM

Bonginkosi Madikizela was re-elected as the provincial leader of the DA at a hotly contested provincial conference on Saturday.

Read More

Cash money rands

Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk

21 November 2020 8:45 AM

Global rating agencies Fitch and Moody's both downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into junk on Friday evening.

Read More

Orange prison overalls 123rf

'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma'

20 November 2020 8:58 AM

"One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne.

Read More

wheelchair-screengrabjpg

[VIDEO] City takes action against officers who attacked disabled man

20 November 2020 8:07 AM

City’s Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the action taken against the officers.

Read More

sabc-8jpg

'All SABC staff will down tools at 1pm and it will obviously affect programming'

20 November 2020 7:32 AM

Clyde Mervin of the Communication Workers Union explains what action will be undertaken today in the face of retrenchments.

Read More

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC

Local

This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans...

Local

The figures which show SA is the most unequal country in the world

24 November 2020 7:31 PM

Nehawu: SA’s outstretched healthcare system won’t survive second COVID wave

24 November 2020 7:28 PM

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win

24 November 2020 7:06 PM

