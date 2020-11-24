We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema
We will treat them the same way we treated them in the 80s. We will not only fight at their picket lines; we will also go to their homes and fight them in their own houses with their own families. We are not scared of the police.Julius Malema, leader - EFF
You are not going to threaten the police and think the police are going to fold their arms and stand back. The job of the police is inscribed in the Constitution, Section 205 sub-three, that is to protect, prevent, investigate and uphold the law.Bheki Cele, Minister of Police
Police Minister Bheki Cele and police union Popcru have spoken out against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s threats to attack Saps officials, calling his statements “reckless, irresponsible and dangerous”.
Addressing followers in the Free State on Sunday, Malema made threatening warnings against the police.
Zain Johnson interviewed EWN reporter Kevin Brandt.
Some of the EFF leaders feel it wasn’t necessary for Saps to contain the crowd in this way…Kevin Brandt, reporter - EWN
… Malema is clearly seen encouraging direct violence against members of Saps…Kevin Brandt, reporter - EWN
The Police Minister said, ‘Use your tools of the trade’… Indicating police officials won’t hesitate to defend themselves…Kevin Brandt, reporter - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
