CoCT pleads with national government to engage over refugee crisis





Refugees who were moved from Greenmarket Square to sites at Wingfield Military Base in Goodwood and Paint City, Bellville are due to be relocated again this week.

The two shelters were established under the Covid-19 regulations in April at the start of the national lockdown.

But the City of Cape Town's health MEC Dr Zahid Badroodien says the city can't support the housing of the refugees indefinitely.

It's becoming an unsustainable position for the City to be able to fork out funds that are the responsibility of national government. Dr Zahid Badroodien, MMC: Community Services & Health - City of Cape Town

The services that we are providing...cannot continue for much longer. Dr Zahid Badroodien, MMC: Community Services & Health - City of Cape Town

As a result, says Badroodien, they are only two options available for the refugees:

Either they're deported back to the countries they come from, or they'll be reintegrated into communities that are willing to accept them. Dr Zahid Badroodien, MMC: Community Services & Health - City of Cape Town

The foreign nationals will be integrated into communities in two separate locations in Cravenby and Matroosfontein.

We're a willing partner in this process, but all we're asking of national government is to meet us at the table to ensure they uphold their responsibilities in terms of the National Refugee Act. Dr Zahid Badroodien, MMC: Community Services & Health - City of Cape Town

