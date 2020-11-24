DBE investigating second matric exam paper leak
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) released a statement confirming that it was launching a probe into the leak of the Physical Science Paper 2 exam.
This comes just a week after Mathematics Paper 2 was also leaked hours before matric pupils sat down to write it.
The DBE had asked the Hawks to investigate the leak of that paper.
Meanwhile, the department says a full-scale audit of the exam administration system is underway.
On Monday, the Council of Education Ministers held an urgent meeting to discuss the apparent leaks.
"The leakage of exam papers is a serious concern and stands to jeopardise the final exam. The perpetrators will be caught and dealt with in accordance with the law", says Deputy Minister Dr. Reginah Mhaule.
The DBE has invited anybody with information to come forward and help the investigation.
The leakage of exam papers is a serious concern and stands to jeopardise the final exam. The perpetrators will be caught and dealt with in accordance with the law @DBE_SA @ElijahMhlanga @GovernmentZA @SAgovnews @GCISMedia #NSCExams2020 #MatricExams pic.twitter.com/tqYu9h4ZZS— Dr Reginah Mhaule (@ReginahMhaule) November 24, 2020
Basic Education Department investigating the leak of #MatricExam question papers @DBE_SA @ElijahMhlanga @GovernmentZA @NationalCoGTA @GCISMedia @DBE_KZN @kwazi08 #NSCExams2020 pic.twitter.com/Blz0E3ZZqC— Dr Reginah Mhaule (@ReginahMhaule) November 23, 2020
