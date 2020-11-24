'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'





Dagga possession and cultivation is legal.

Some retailers even offer online dagga orders and home deliveries, jumping through legal loopholes in innovative ways.

Nevertheless, anecdotes suggest that police still arrest some people for the possession of dagga.

Lester Kiewit (in for Kieno Kammies) interviewed Gareth Prince (lawyer and dagga activist) and Anthony Cohen (founder of Cannabis Trade Association Africa).

Did you know?

Judges must exercise their discretion (when the law is unclear) in favour of liberty, not prosecution.

The police do not have the right to frisk you for dagga.

My right to use Cannabis is a Constitutional right… Gareth Prince, lawyer

We see a huge change… from cannabis being outlawed… to it now being accepted in mainstream society… Some people are doing online deliveries of dagga… technically, not legal… a grey area… Anthony Cohen, founder - Cannabis Trade Association Africa

Our regulators aren’t applying their minds… arbitrary regulations… not founded in science… We’re up against big pharmaceutical companies… Anthony Cohen, founder - Cannabis Trade Association Africa

Cannabis is the Tree of Life… there’s nothing wrong with Cannabis Capitalism… legislators are standing in the way of freedom and dignity… We want to create a new economy… Cannabis offers… a circular economy… Let the government get out of the people’s way! Gareth Prince, lawyer

Judges have to exercise their discretion in favour of liberty… If you couriered dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you… If there is a grey area, the discretion must be exercised in favour of liberty, not in favour of prosecution… Gareth Prince, lawyer

The Constitutional Court held that, in essence, the criminal justice system is not the one to regulate cannabis… It shouldn’t be a concern for the police… Gareth Prince, lawyer

We have a total war on the natural world! … It [dagga] shouldn’t be scheduled! It should be totally left alone… Anthony Cohen, founder - Cannabis Trade Association Africa

The police don’t have the right to frisk you for cannabis… Gareth Prince, lawyer

You cannot treat the cannabis community worse than you’re treating the alcohol and tobacco communities… Gareth Prince, lawyer

