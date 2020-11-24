'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'
Dagga possession and cultivation is legal.
Some retailers even offer online dagga orders and home deliveries, jumping through legal loopholes in innovative ways.
Nevertheless, anecdotes suggest that police still arrest some people for the possession of dagga.
Recently published related articles:
-
-
Old people increasingly use dagga as medicine - University of California
-
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably)
Lester Kiewit (in for Kieno Kammies) interviewed Gareth Prince (lawyer and dagga activist) and Anthony Cohen (founder of Cannabis Trade Association Africa).
Did you know?
-
Judges must exercise their discretion (when the law is unclear) in favour of liberty, not prosecution.
-
The police do not have the right to frisk you for dagga.
My right to use Cannabis is a Constitutional right…Gareth Prince, lawyer
We see a huge change… from cannabis being outlawed… to it now being accepted in mainstream society… Some people are doing online deliveries of dagga… technically, not legal… a grey area…Anthony Cohen, founder - Cannabis Trade Association Africa
Our regulators aren’t applying their minds… arbitrary regulations… not founded in science… We’re up against big pharmaceutical companies…Anthony Cohen, founder - Cannabis Trade Association Africa
Cannabis is the Tree of Life… there’s nothing wrong with Cannabis Capitalism… legislators are standing in the way of freedom and dignity… We want to create a new economy… Cannabis offers… a circular economy… Let the government get out of the people’s way!Gareth Prince, lawyer
Judges have to exercise their discretion in favour of liberty… If you couriered dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you… If there is a grey area, the discretion must be exercised in favour of liberty, not in favour of prosecution…Gareth Prince, lawyer
The Constitutional Court held that, in essence, the criminal justice system is not the one to regulate cannabis… It shouldn’t be a concern for the police…Gareth Prince, lawyer
We have a total war on the natural world! … It [dagga] shouldn’t be scheduled! It should be totally left alone…Anthony Cohen, founder - Cannabis Trade Association Africa
The police don’t have the right to frisk you for cannabis…Gareth Prince, lawyer
You cannot treat the cannabis community worse than you’re treating the alcohol and tobacco communities…Gareth Prince, lawyer
For more detail, listen to the interviews in the audio below
More from Local
This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans...
Ryan Blumenthal joins CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to share his experience as a forensic pathologist working in South Africa.Read More
CoCT pleads with national government to engage over refugee crisis
Foreign nationals are due to be relocated to Cravenby and Matroosfontein, from the Wingfield Military Base and Paint City sites.Read More
DBE investigating second matric exam paper leak
The DBE is investigating reports that the Physical Sciences Paper 2 was leaked and circulated before the exam on Monday morning.Read More
'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC
The Western Cape Health Department says it has seen an increase in the numbers of active Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province.Read More
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma
DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday.Read More
[PICTURES] Cape Town firefighters deliver baby on a roof in Belhar
Firefighters found the woman, about to give birth, on the roof of her house in Belhar.Read More
Station Deck shooting: Links to extortion racket or taxi conflict not ruled out
Six men and a woman in a wheelchair were injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon at the Station Deck taxi rank.Read More
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt
"We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!"Read More
Police on the scene after multiple victims shot at Cape Town taxi rank
Authorities are currently on the scene of a shooting at the Cape Town Station Deck taxi rank.Read More
EFF cries foul over 'Brackenfell 8' case, City of Cape Town says it plans to sue
The City of Cape Town is trying to put together a civil case against the EFF for damages caused during the demonstration on Friday.Read More
More from Business
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows
Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).Read More
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo
"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."Read More
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).Read More
Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.Read More
Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.Read More
Netcare profits hit by Covid-19. Embarks on a job preservation strategy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
Is South Africa on the brink of default? No, says Ramaphosa economic advisor
South Africa's economy is a piece of junk. Bruce Whitfield interviews Trudi Makhaya, the Presidential economic advisor.Read More
Mbalula asked to intervene as trucks set alight: 'Our businesses are in danger'
At least 20 cargo trucks have been set alight or petrol-bombed in the past few days on routes leading in and out of Gauteng.Read More
Double blow as Moody’s and Fitch both lower SA’s ratings further into junk
Global rating agencies Fitch and Moody's both downgraded South Africa's credit rating further into junk on Friday evening.Read More
More from Opinion
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows
Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).Read More
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo
"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."Read More
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt
"We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!"Read More
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma'
"One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne.Read More
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon
We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa
A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.Read More
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why
Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).Read More
Make your retirement savings last longer
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.Read More
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo
"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."Read More
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).Read More
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae
Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae.Read More
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt
The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 during Black Friday.Read More
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you...
Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades!Read More
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes
Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.Read More
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa
A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.Read More
Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper
Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson.Read More
'New era' for Airlink as it rebuilds and expands routes across SADC region
Airlink has announced that it will introduce a new route connecting South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo later this month.Read More